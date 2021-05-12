video How semitrucks are crash tested
Just like consumer cars have to undergo crash testing, so do commercial semi-trucks. While some of these tests are the same that production cars undergo, others are designed specifically for trucks. Thanks to trucking companies like Volvo and Scania as well as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, safety standards for these trucks are only improving.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng