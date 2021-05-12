RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

video How semitrucks are crash tested

Just like consumer cars have to undergo crash testing, so do commercial semi-trucks. While some of these tests are the same that production cars undergo, others are designed specifically for trucks. Thanks to trucking companies like Volvo and Scania as well as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, safety standards for these trucks are only improving.

