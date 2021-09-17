RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

How sacred flowers are turned into incense sticks

Millions of Hindu worshippers start every day with a ritual offering of flowers. Temples dump those flowers into the Ganges, adding harmful chemicals and pesticides to a river that’s a lifeline for over 400 million people. Phool, an Indian startup, collects the discarded flowers and transforms them into handmade incense sticks.

How sacred flowers are turned into incense sticks
Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

BBNaija 2021: Twitter reacts to video of Angel flashing private to housemates

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

EFCC chairman Bawa hospitalised after collapsing at Presidential Villa

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

Gbajabiamila says IPOB and Yoruba Nation agitators are no different from Boko Haram

The harsh truth about hair relaxers

Here are 5 side-effects of eating beans

Trending

Making liquor out of cashew fruit juice is a 500-year-old tradition in India — meet one family keeping it alive

Making liquor out of cashew fruit juice is a 500-year-old tradition in India — meet one family keeping it alive

Yoga experts debunk 12 yoga myths

Yoga experts debunk 12 yoga myths

Sleep experts debunk 13 more sleep myths

Sleep experts debunk 13 more sleep myths

The rise and fall of the cruise industry

The rise and fall of the cruise industry