How lavender farms can help restore land that's been ruined by years of coal mining

A lavender farm in West Virginia is restoring land destroyed by coal mining and providing jobs in a state struggling from the decline of fossil fuel energy. There are over 6 million acres of abandoned coal mines across the US, and more could go to waste if coal companies don't restore their land.

