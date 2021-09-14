How lavender farms can help restore land that's been ruined by years of coal mining
A lavender farm in West Virginia is restoring land destroyed by coal mining and providing jobs in a state struggling from the decline of fossil fuel energy. There are over 6 million acres of abandoned coal mines across the US, and more could go to waste if coal companies don't restore their land.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng