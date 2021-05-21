RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

video How gold is mined from electronic waste using microbes

Electronics are chock-full of gold, but getting it out is so difficult that most of it goes to waste. A New Zealand startup has found a way to extract gold from old circuit boards using inexpensive chemicals and microbes that absorb precious metals. The founders hope it will reinvent how the world deals with e-waste.

