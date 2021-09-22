RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

How 26,000 counterfeit products are seized and destroyed at JFK Airport

The sale of counterfeit goods is a multibillion-dollar industry that can fuels criminal organizations and can have negative impacts on consumers. In 2020, US Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 26,000 counterfeit goods shipments. We visited Steve Nethersole, a customs officer at JFK Airport, to see how he’s spotting and stopping fakes.

How 26,000 counterfeit products are seized and destroyed at JFK Airport
Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

24-year-old declared wanted by EFCC for alleged N935million scam

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it

Genevieve Nnaji responds to fan's request for new movie, says she's 'working hard'

INEC temporarily suspends PVC registration nationwide

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

Trending

Why Occupy Wall Street died out as quickly as it started 10 years ago

Why Occupy Wall Street died out as quickly as it started 10 years ago

How sacred flowers are turned into incense sticks

How sacred flowers are turned into incense sticks

We pushed every button on a 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost

We pushed every button on a 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost

VIDEO: The first all-civilian crew launches into orbit aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule

VIDEO: The first all-civilian crew launches into orbit aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule