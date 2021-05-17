RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

video Dermatologists debunk 12 acne myths

Dermatologists Dr. Elyse Love and Dr. Joshua Zeichner debunk 12 myths about acne. They talk about how greasy food doesn't cause breakouts, drinking water won't clear your skin, and why face mapping isn't all it's cracked up to be. They also talk about all the places on your body that could be affected by acne. Dr. Elyse Love is a board certified dermatologist at GlamDerm and Spring Street Dermatology in New York City. Learn more about her here: https://springstderm.com/elyse-love/ https://glamderm.com/team/dr-elyse-love/Dr. Joshua Zeichner is an associate professor of dermatology and the Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Learn more about him here: http://www.zeichnerdermatology.com/

