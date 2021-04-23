RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

video Climate scientists debunk 13 myths about global warming

Climate scientists Deepti Singh and Ben Cook join us to debunk 13 myths about global warming. They talk about the difference between climate and weather, how affordable renewable energy is, and why it doesn't help to point fingers. Worried it's too late to take action? Singh and Cook dive deep into these myths and more on this episode of "Debunked."Singh is an assistant professor in the School of the Environment at Washington State University Vancouver, and received her Ph.D. in Environmental Earth System Science from Stanford University. Read more about her work here: https://deeptis47.github.io/ Cook is a research physical scientist with NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and an adjunct research scientist with the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Read more about his work here: https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/authors/bcook.html

Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation