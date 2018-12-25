All smartphones look the same today for 2 key reasons
Why do all smartphones look the same? The original iPhone design focused on the touchscreen, instead of a keyboard. In 2007 Apple created a design trend that has lasted more than a decade. Phones now have bigger screens and fewer buttons, putting the focus on the apps. And companies have continued to follow Apple's design after the iPhone X, now many Android phones also have the iPhone's recognizable notch.
