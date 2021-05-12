video A major supplier of fuel to the East Coast has been down following a cyberattack. This animated map shows all the major oil and gas pipelines in the US.
The United States is the world's largest consumer of oil, using over 19 million barrels a day in 2014. This high level of consumption wouldn't be possible without the 2.5 million mile network of pipeline used to transport the fuel from its source to the market.
