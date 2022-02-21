10 countries where prostitution is legal

Some countries have regulated prostitution, providing sex workers with health and social benefits. Prostitution is one of the oldest jobs in the world and has for quite a long time now, been regarded as a hateful and fallen choice of work. But one thing is certain prostitution exists and will continue to exist despite bans and their legal status. Some countries choose to outright ban the practice, while other countries have tried regulating it, providing sex workers with health and social benefits. Here are some of the countries where prostitution is legal.