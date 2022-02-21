RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

10 countries where prostitution is legal

Some countries have regulated prostitution, providing sex workers with health and social benefits. Prostitution is one of the oldest jobs in the world and has for quite a long time now, been regarded as a hateful and fallen choice of work. But one thing is certain prostitution exists and will continue to exist despite bans and their legal status. Some countries choose to outright ban the practice, while other countries have tried regulating it, providing sex workers with health and social benefits. Here are some of the countries where prostitution is legal.

10 countries where prostitution is legal
Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Semifinal Preview

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Semifinal Preview

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during s*x

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during s*x

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up