Large chunks of my 20th summer were spent waiting in line at Welsh post offices. I was covering Wales for a budget travel guide, and my boyfriend sent me care packages that waited for me at various points along my route. Noah was a rabbi-in-training, a deeply organized, constitutionally pastoral human being, and I — traveling alone, living out of a dirty backpack, ill-equipped for the gig, still somewhat terrified by the idea of talking to strangers — lived for those packages, and for the reminder of our relationship as a context in which I felt known and seen; for their reminder of his touch, his laugh and his solidity.

The job was supposed to be exciting. Or at least, that was how I had imagined it: drinking ale in cozy pubs; camping out in lightning storms under the cover of ancient rock formations; scribbling poetry in the woods overlooking Tintern Abbey, on the Welsh bank of the River Wye. And sometimes, it approximated these visions. I ate a gooey slab of Welsh rarebit under low wood-timbered ceilings in a 16th-century coaching inn perched at the edge of Hay-on-Wye, a tiny village full of cobblestone streets and secondhand bookstores. I visited an island of Cistercian monks who made perfume and chocolate in their Italianate monastery.

I amused everyone when I tried to pronounce pretty much anything, especially the town of Machynlleth. I whittled these experiences into the best copy I could muster — as if having a good story to tell would retroactively make the whole experience more exciting than it had actually been.

In truth, the trip was mostly lonely. I sat shyly on a hostel roof in Cardiff while a crew of Australian rugby fans got drunker and drunker, making jokes about my skirt being see-through until I skittered back to my bunk. I ran out of money in a seaside cathedral town, where I lived on Snickers bars and scones I’d tucked into my purse at breakfast, until the next deposit from my employer arrived in my bank account.

I cowered in my room at a bed-and-breakfast in Tenby when the middle-aged owner repeatedly came knocking on my door late at night, asking if I wanted to join him in the hot tub, insisting — the third time he returned — that he “just wanted to cuddle.” I didn’t know if he had a key to the lock, and stayed up leaning against the door most of the night, paying a fortune to place an international call to my mother, asking her if it was worth it to open the door to go to the bathroom. “Just pee in his sink,” she said.

But those packages from Noah kept me anchored, full of books and chocolate and glass beads blown by his attorney/bead-maker mother. Although I don’t remember what was in each one of them, I remember the thrill of standing in line — feeling, in some small way, that I belongedin those post offices. It was a discovery: that love could ground you wherever you landed, even as you flung yourself away from it.

My relationship with Noah had begun when I was the “publicity manager” of our college literary magazine, which meant that I was supposed to wake up early twice a week and lead a group of people to put up posters that were most often torn down by other, more aggressive student groups that wanted to put up theirposters instead. Before each poster run, I dutifully set up doughnuts and boxes of coffee, but no one ever came — except for Noah. He had a girlfriend and so I thought he wasn’t interested in anything more. Looking back, it’s obvious that no one would wake up at 6:30 to put up posters on a frigid New England morning unless he was interested in something more.

We eventually declared our feelings for each in other in his dorm room, sitting side-by-side on his extra-long twin bed, and quickly settled into the easy familiarity of a relationship with binaries and well-worn roles: I was the wanderer; he was the homebody. He was domestic; I was wild. In truth, I was hardlywild. But I was learning to love drinking, and when I crawled into his twin bed stinking of gin, I loved curling my drunk body into the stability of his sober one.

Those binaries are always too simple, but for me there was something exciting about a relationship where we had the ready-made grooves of our respective roles. It felt grown-up to lean into them, like playing dress-up with the adult clothes I’d found in someone else’s closet. When I took the travel-guide job, Noah said, “I should put a tracking device on you,” as if I were some sort of rogue.

But as my weeks in Wales started to reveal a gap between the person I wanted to be — charismatic, freewheeling, adventure-prone — and the person I actually was: awkward with strangers, dramatically homesick — I started to wonder if our relationship roles hadn’t gotten something wrong: Perhaps I was drawn to Noah’s domesticity not because it was my opposite, but because it was a part of myself I hadn’t yet fully acknowledged. His gifts made me aware of desires in myself I hadn’t yet owned: for familiarity, for routine, for a sense of home.

Eventually, we went our separate ways: Noah headed off to seminary in Israel, to be a rabbi. I headed off to graduate school in Iowa, to be a writer. But every once in a while, even today — 15 years later, both of us married to other people, both of us parents — I’ll find myself smiling in a post-office line, remembering those Welsh packages; what it felt like to be giddy with love, swaddled by the sensation of being cared-for, awash in the thrill and loneliness of a strange place alongside the familiarity of a package waiting for me, with my name written in careful black script. Even the ghost of love can ground you wherever you’ve landed, even years after you’ve flung yourself away from it. Its memory can find you, can remind you of the person you once were and the person you were once loved by, can insist that those people still live inside you somewhere.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Leslie Jamison © 2018 The New York Times