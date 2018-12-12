Trudeau says China is holding former Canadian diplomat

news

BEIJING — A former Canadian diplomat has been detained in China, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, less than a week after Canada announced the arrest of a senior Chinese tech executive, angering the government in Beijing.

The detention could inflame tensions between China and Canada, which are already sparring over the arrest in Vancouver in early December of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, a Chinese tech conglomerate.

The former diplomat, Michael Kovrig, has worked since early 2017 for the International Crisis Group, an independent nongovernmental organization that tries to defuse international conflict.

Previously he worked for the Canadian foreign service, where he had risen to be vice consul at the embassy in Beijing. He is a well-known specialist on East Asia and Chinese foreign policy.

“We are aware of the situation of the Canadian detained in China,” Trudeau told reporters on his way into the House of Commons in Ottawa.

“We have been in direct contact with the Chinese diplomats and representatives,” he said. “We are engaged on the file, which we take very seriously and we are, of course, providing consular assistance to the family.”

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had no immediate comment.

Two friends of Kovrig’s in Beijing said they had been unable to reach him by phone or email. Both requested that their names not be used, fearing unwelcome attention from the Chinese authorities. Calls to Kovrig’s two cellphone numbers went unanswered.

Kovrig’s last activity on his Twitter account, a retweeted comment, appeared Sunday.

“I am not willing to speculate as to the reason why the Chinese authorities chose to do what they did. I am willing to state categorically what is not the reason for Michael’s detention. He did not engage in illegal activities. He was not endangering Chinese national security,” said Rob Malley, president and chief executive of the International Crisis Group. “He was doing what all Crisis Group analysts do: objective and impartial research and policy recommendations to end deadly conflict.”

It is unclear whether Kovrig’s disappearance is related to his work for the crisis group. He specialized in sober analyses of North Korea, tensions over the South China Sea, China’s involvement in international peacekeeping and other diplomatic issues.

He has often been quoted in the news media and has written commentaries for newspapers, including the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong.

Kovrig is well known to many foreign residents of Beijing. In his work as a diplomat, he was especially interested in Xinjiang and Tibet, two large regions of China where there is considerable discontent among ethnic minority groups with Communist Party rule.

Before becoming a diplomat for Canada, Kovrig worked for the United Nations in New York and was an analyst specializing in China at the Rhodium Group, an economic research institute. He speaks fluent Mandarin.

A former Canadian ambassador to China, Howard Balloch, said that although he did not know the details of Kovrig’s disappearance, it seemed to be connected to the arrest of Meng, the Huawei executive.

Meng is accused of fraudulently evading U.S. sanctions against Iran, and she could be extradited to the United States to face charges.

“It appears it is retaliation with the intention of putting pressure on the Canadian government,” Balloch said. “If so, it won’t work. The Canadian court system is not susceptible to pressure. It is truly independent.”

On Tuesday, a Canadian judge granted Meng bail of 10 million Canadian dollars, or about $7.5 million.

Kovrig’s disappearance is likely to stir memories of Kevin Garratt and Julia Dawn Garratt, a Canadian couple who were running a coffee house on China’s border with North Korea when they were arrested in August 2014.

Julia Garratt was released on bail and allowed to leave China, but Kevin Garratt was deported in 2016 after he was tried and found guilty of spying, a charge he later said was totally unfounded. The couple’s supporters said their arrest was retaliation for the arrest of a Chinese businessman residing in Canada, Su Bin. He was extradited to the United States, where he pleaded guilty to stealing military secrets.

James Zimmerman, an American lawyer in Beijing who was hired by the Garratt family to press for the couple’s release, said by email that if Kovrig had been detained, the Chinese police could hold him for 37 days without access to legal counsel.

Usually, if a foreigner is detained, Zimmerman said, the Chinese police must notify the family and embassy within 24 hours, “except in situations where providing notice will hinder the investigation.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Chris Buckley and Jane Perlez © 2018 The New York Times