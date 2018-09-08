news

But what he could afford then could not compare when he relocated to the capital as the director of the CIA and then secretary of state. Instead, Pompeo and his wife now rent a modest home in Virginia.

He is about to receive an upgrade, courtesy of the federal government.

After months of quiet back-and-forth, the Defense Department has agreed to rent Pompeo a flag officer’s home on a military base in the Washington area. Which base and what house, Heather Nauert, the State Department’s spokeswoman, declined to divulge. She said the new home would not only be modest, but would also save taxpayers more than $400,000 a year in security costs.

“Secretary Pompeo will personally pay fair market value for the residence,” Nauert said Friday. “This arrangement will present taxpayers a significant cost savings over options that previous secretaries of state utilized.”

Several months ago, according to a Defense Department official and a former State Department official familiar with the request, Pompeo asked whether he could move to Potomac Hill in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington.

The 11.8-acre secured campus, across the street from the State Department’s headquarters, has been owned by the government since 1791. The department partly oversees the campus, which is the site of not only some office buildings — including the CIA’s original headquarters — but also three stately Georgian Revival homes built around 1908 that are controlled by the Navy.

One of the historic homes is occupied by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis; four-star admirals live in the others. Fourth in line to succeed the president, Pompeo outranks them all.

But pursuing personal comforts in their jobs — including for housing and travel — has proved dicey for senior Trump administration officials.

Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, resigned amid investigations into spending abuses, first-class travel, cheap housing and cozy relationships with lobbyists. Tom Price, the first health secretary, resigned after racking up at least $400,000 in travel bills for chartered flights.

Outside the uniformed military, there is no long-standing tradition of housing government employees in Washington — except for the president himself. The vice president was first offered a home in 1974, at the current Naval Observatory on Massachusetts Avenue; former Vice President Walter Mondale was the first to reside there.

In 2008, special legislation extended a housing subsidy to the defense secretary. That allowed Robert M. Gates, who held the post at the time, to occupy one of the three estates (called Navy Quarters AA) on Potomac Hill at a rent well below market rates.

His next-door neighbor was Adm. Mike Mullen, then the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who once jokingly complained that Gates would blow dead leaves onto his lawn, where they would be cleaned up by military groundskeepers.

Mattis now has the same house that Gates once used, paying $3,383.10 in monthly rent from an annual salary of about $200,000. Pompeo earns a similar amount.

Nauert said the department now spends more than $2 million in annualized expenses providing round-the-clock security at Pompeo’s current home in Virginia. Still, she said, the home is not in a place where his communications are fully secure. With military housing, the department could reduce its security expenses to about $1.6 million annually and provide far better protection from eavesdropping and other surveillance, she said.

Michael T. Evanoff, the State Department’s top security official, said his bureau must constantly assess the secretary’s security and called the move to a military base “a common-sense solution to a security challenge.”

Nauert said that the department spent $3.1 million annually in security costs for Rex W. Tillerson, who was President Donald Trump’s first secretary of state, and $3.2 million for John Kerry, who was President Barack Obama’s final secretary of state. Both were wealthy men who had far grander homes than Pompeo.

Pompeo’s move into government quarters is bound to raise eyebrows at the State Department and beyond, and Nauert took nearly two weeks before she would agree to respond to queries about the move.

It is not uncommon for American diplomats to try to remain in overseas posts for as long as possible — and continue receiving housing subsidies — to avoid Washington’s pricey real estate market.

“Many joke that Washington is the toughest hardship post because it’s become so expensive,” said Virginia Bennett, who retired last year as a senior diplomat. She noted that members of Congress sometimes bunk together to save money. “It’s called public service for a reason.”

In interviews, Pompeo has said he attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in part because it was free. When he was an Army tank officer in Germany, he lived in military housing.

A Harvard-trained lawyer, Pompeo moved to Wichita in 1998 to make his fortune in the aerospace business but largely failed.

How the government will determine the fair market value of Pompeo’s home is unclear. Housing in the Washington region was the 18th most expensive in the country in 2016, with an average home price of $411,400, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

“You could argue that there’s a public interest in the secretary of state being close to the State Department and having high security, particularly in case of a crisis,” said Mark Muro, a senior fellow at the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution.

Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian, said there was an even greater public interest in ensuring that the government’s leaders remain connected to the people they serve.

“The United States was created to get rid of a royal class that sits above us,” Brinkley said. “We want our leaders to live among us.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Gardiner Harris and Eric Schmitt © 2018 The New York Times