Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube

World Tesla shares shaken by accounting Chief's exit and Musk's pot smoke

The hiring of the accounting chief, Dave Morton, had been announced days before Musk abruptly took to Twitter last month and declared that he was planning to take Tesla private and had “funding secured.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The upheaval in the executive ranks emerged hours after the company’s chief executive, Elon Musk, appeared live on YouTube taking a deep drag on what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette during an interview with comedian Joe Rogan, an advocate for legalizing marijuana.

In early trading, Tesla’s shares were off as much as 9 percent.

The hiring of the accounting chief, Dave Morton, had been announced days before Musk abruptly took to Twitter last month and declared that he was planning to take Tesla private and had “funding secured.”

But in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Tesla said Morton had given notice of his resignation Tuesday and that it was effective immediately.

“Since I joined Tesla on Aug. 6, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations,” Morton said in a statement included in the filing. “As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting.”

Morton had been hired from the data storage company Seagate to replace Eric Branderiz, who left Tesla in March.

Nearly a dozen top executives have left Tesla this year. Sarah O’Brien, vice president for communications, and Gabrielle Toledano, the head of human resources, have departed in the last few weeks.

The upheaval that began with the abortive bid to take the company’s shares off the public market has deeply dented Tesla’s stock — the shares have lost one-third of their value since early August — and brought new scrutiny of Musk’s behavior and managerial fitness.

The sudden resignation of Morton could be of interest to securities regulators. The San Francisco office of the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating not only Musk’s unusual tweet about having “funding secured” to take the car company private, but broader issues surrounding company disclosures about production goals with its latest offering, the Model 3.

A company spokesman, Dave Arnold, had no comment.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Neal E. Boudette and Ceylan Yeginsu © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Florida mother charged with murder after body of son, 2, is discoveredbullet
2 World McCain memorial to feature tributes from Biden and other friendsbullet
3 World Cher has never been a huge Cher fan; but she loves being Cherbullet

Related Articles

Finance Elon Musk is said to have hired a lawyer who used to work for the SEC as the agency reportedly investigates his 'funding secured' tweet (TSLA)
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG)
Tech Steve Bannon lets rip on 'man child' Elon Musk
Tech Tesla employees describe what it's like to work in the gigantic Gigafactory (TSLA)
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
Tech Elon Musk says he didn't cry when he told The New York Times about his 'excruciating' year and lonely nights at the Tesla factory. The Times says his 'emotion was audible.' (TSLA)
Strategy Chick-fil-A, Amazon, Tesla, and Wegmans top the list of most-liked companies — employees explain why they have such a cult following
Tesla Company tumbles as new exits raise fresh concerns
Finance 'He doesn't seem to want to build any confidence': Wall Street's starting to ask questions of Elon Musk (TSLA)
Finance 'He doesn't seem to want to build any confidence': Wall Street's asking questions of Elon Musk (TSLA)

World

 
World U.S. added 201,000 jobs in August
World A security expert tied to WikiLeaks vanishes, and the internet is abuzz
World The economy needs more workers; last month, it got fewer
World Anonymous Op-Ed in The Times causes a stir online and in the White House