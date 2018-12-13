Oldest institution of Southern Baptist Convention reveals past ties to slavery

news

The first and oldest institution of the Southern Baptist Convention disclosed in a report Wednesday that its four founders together owned more than 50 slaves, part of a reckoning over racism in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

The 71-page report released by the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary is a recitation of decades of bigotry, directed first at African slaves and later at African-Americans. Beginning with the founding of the seminary in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1859, the report found that the school, with few exceptions, backed a white supremacist ideology.

“The moral burden of history requires a more direct and far more candid acknowledgment of the legacy of this school in the horrifying realities of American slavery, Jim Crow segregation, racism, and even the avowal of white racial supremacy,” wrote R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of the seminary, which is now in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Southern Baptist Convention has tried before to atone for its past. The denomination began in 1845 when it split from Baptists in the North over slavery. In 1995, on its 150th anniversary, the church issued a formal apology for its support of slavery and segregation. Last year, the convention, which has 15 million members in the United States, condemned white supremacists.

Six current and former faculty members spent a year researching the report. Their findings include:

— In its early years, faculty and trustees defended the morality of slaveholding.

— The faculty worked to preserve slavery, nervous that President Abraham Lincoln’s election could doom the practice.

— After slaves were freed, one of the school’s founders, Basil Manly Sr., called the black people in Greenville an “incubus and plague.” (He later advocated for equal rights.) The faculty, meanwhile, supported the restoration of white rule in the South during Reconstruction.

— A wealthy donor and chairman of the board of trustees, Joseph E. Brown, exploited mostly black laborers in his coal mines in Georgia. He used the same brutal punishments once practiced by slave drivers.

— The faculty before the 1940s generally approved of the mythology that “construed the Old South as an idyllic place for both slaves and masters,” and “claimed that the South went to war to uphold their honor rather than slavery.” It also tried to use science to support its belief in white superiority.

The report also found a few examples where faculty members seemed to advocate for African-Americans.

While faculty from the 1880s through the 1930s believed in white superiority, they also taught that black Americans should have equal human rights and regretted the popularity of lynching across the South. They supported black theological education as long as it was racially segregated. One school founder even chastised white Christians for assuming that their prayers were more acceptable to God than prayers by black Christians.

More recently, the Southern Baptist Convention has tried to attract people of color who make up a growing share of the American population. In 2012, the denomination elected its first black president, the Rev. Fred Luter Jr. Leaders of the denomination said in the report released Wednesday that they were committed to coming to terms with its past.

The seminary’s report is the latest example of a school trying to confront racism in its past. Georgetown University, after The New York Times reported in 2016 that the school profited from selling slaves, vowed to atone. The school said it would award preferential status in its admissions process to descendants of the enslaved.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Adeel Hassan © 2018 The New York Times