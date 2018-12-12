Senate passes Farm Bill, minus food stamp curbs

news

WASHINGTON — The Senate easily passed a sprawling farm bill, 87-13, on Tuesday, advancing an ambitious $867 billion measure that rejected stricter work requirements for food-stamp recipients that were pushed by House Republicans and cheered by President Donald Trump.

The twice-a-decade legislation provides a safety net for farmers hit with unexpected weather or by tariffs, as well as for low-income Americans struggling to feed themselves and their families. It is one of the most politically sensitive pieces of legislation Congress passes, balancing the demands of urban legislators hoping to maintain or increase funding for nutrition programs and rural lawmakers seeking to protect farmers, a divide brought into sharp relief this year as negotiations continued months after the previous bill’s Sept. 30 expiration date.

The chief point of contention was the House’s inclusion of new work requirements for able-bodied adults seeking food stamps. Conservatives had also hoped to close a loophole in the limited work requirements in existing law that allows states to waive the requirements in areas with high unemployment.

But the bipartisan group of negotiators from the House and Senate hashing out the final deal declined to take up either of those changes. They punted the issue of waivers to the agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue, who has signaled he will look to use his regulatory power to limit states’ abilities to request those exemptions.

After House Republicans lost their majority in the midterms, they also lost their negotiating power, with Democrats making clear they would block any farm bill not to their liking and try again next year. Negotiators adopted a version of the bill that closely mirrors the Senate’s bipartisan version, which passed 86-11 in June.

A vote in the House is expected this week.

At the insistence of Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Senate majority leader, the bill legalizes industrial hemp as a crop, giving farmers hurting from the loss of tobacco a boost. The measure is expected to open up the usage of hemp for construction products and plastic composites, and should help vendors of cannabidiol, a cannabis compound that does not cause a high.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Catie Edmondson © 2018 The New York Times