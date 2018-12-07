Police force Bronx woman to give birth while shackled, lawsuit says

news

NEW YORK — When a woman who was 40 weeks pregnant went into labor in February inside a police holding cell in the Bronx, officers took her to a hospital. Once inside, they handcuffed her wrists to the bed and shackled her ankles.

Doctors at Montefiore Medical Center warned that the restraints were illegal in New York and posed serious risks for a woman in labor, but the officers said the department’s Patrol Guide required them to restrain her, superseding state law, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The woman, then 27, struggled for nearly an hour in excruciating labor Feb. 8 before the officers yielded and removed some of the restraints, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. She delivered the baby with her right hand still cuffed to the hospital bed.

The woman, who asked the court for anonymity, saying the experience had humiliated and traumatized her and had left her unable to tell her family, was identified only as Jane Doe in court papers.

“I haven’t made sense of it myself and I’m not ready to explain it to my child,” she said in an affidavit.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday afternoon, seeks damages for a violation of the woman’s civil rights and asks that the Police Department change its policies to ensure that its officers never shackle a pregnant woman in custody again. “Shackling is a dehumanizing, cruel and pointless practice that has no place in New York City in 2018,” the suit said.

The Police Department did not immediately respond to the allegations. Nicholas Paolucci, a spokesman for the city’s Law Department, said the agency was “examining these allegations very carefully.”

The woman’s complaint, which names several officers and the Police Department itself, said the shackling of Doe violated a 2015 state law that bars the use of restraints on a woman during pregnancy or delivery and during the eight-week postpartum recovery period.

Her treatment by the officers defied a consensus among professional groups like the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that using restraints like handcuffs, shackles and belly chains on pregnant women can cause complications and may interfere with doctors’ efforts to treat them, according to the complaint.

The National Commission on Correctional Health Care, which accredits correctional facilities, strongly opposes the use of restraints during labor and delivery and discourages their use during the prepartum and postpartum periods, except when there is an imminent risk that the woman will flee or cause harm.

After the 6:14 a.m. delivery, a doctor wrote in hospital notes that officers, when informed that state law prevented shackling, said, “the NYPD Patrol Guide supersedes this law and that patient would need to remain restrained during remainder of hospitalization.”

The guide, which is the official manual of police protocol, requires officers to handcuff and shackle arrestees who require medical or psychiatric attention, but it permits officers to remove the restraints when doctors request it and after consulting with a patrol supervisor. The officers at the hospital did consult a sergeant after the woman and her doctors asked them to remove the shackles, but the sergeant said the restraints were required, the complaint states.

The number of women in the nation’s jails and prisons has grown considerably since the 1980s, which has forced law enforcement and correctional authorities, as well as policymakers, to grapple with the impact of incarceration on women, including those who are pregnant and give birth in custody.

Dr. Carolyn Sufrin, an assistant professor in gynecology and obstetrics at Johns Hopkins Medicine, said a lack of comprehensive data about pregnant women in jails and prisons makes it difficult to study their experiences. “The people who don’t count, don’t get counted,” she said.

New York is one of 26 states that prohibit shackling women in labor, Sufrin said, and some go as far as banning restraints for all pregnant women in custody. In the other 24 states, no state or federal law limits the practice.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service limit the use of restraints on pregnant women as a matter of policy. A number of groups have called on Congress to pass the First Step Act, bipartisan legislation in the Senate that, among other things, would ban the handcuffing of pregnant women in federal prison.

New York banned the use of physical restraints on pregnant women during labor and delivery in 2009, and the law was expanded in 2015 to include in-custody transportation and the eight-week postpartum recovery period. But the New York Correctional Association said the practice persists.

Eight months before Doe was arrested, the city settled a similar lawsuit to the one filed Thursday, according to the Doe complaint. In that case, a Bronx woman said she was eight months pregnant when officers from the 43rd Precinct shackled her to a bed at Montefiore for three days after an arrest in July 2015. The charges against her were ultimately dismissed.

“The fact that pregnant women and women in labor would be subject to the most draconian treatment imaginable, particularly when they stand accused of a misdemeanor, speaks volumes about the macho culture of police departments and corrections,” Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said.

Jane Doe was finally freed from the restraints nine hours after giving birth, after a judge arraigned her in her hospital bed on a charge of violating a protective order, her lawyer, Katherine Rosenfeld, said. The case stemmed from an ongoing child-custody dispute with her former partner. Doe spent nearly 30 hours in police custody, according to the complaint.

“The fact that they disregarded the medical advice of doctors suggests that they didn’t use any humanity and sort of blindly followed what they perceived to be the policy in the Patrol Guide,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times

Ashley Southall and Benjamin Weiser © 2018 The New York Times