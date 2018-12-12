Pelosi vs. Trump: 'Don't characterize the strength that I bring,' she says

news

WASHINGTON — It was Round 1: Nancy Pelosi vs. President Donald Trump.

The likely new House speaker arrived at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, ready to take on the president. The subject was a potential government shutdown, and funding for Trump’s beloved wall. What followed was a remarkable televised exchange between a veteran congressional leader and a president who is far less experienced but rarely challenged to his face in public, especially by a woman.

Right off the bat, Pelosi referred to a “Trump shutdown,” knowing full well it would set off the president. (It did.) Then she called Trump’s bluff — “OK, then do it, then do it,” she taunted — when he suggested House Republicans could easily pass a spending bill that included wall funding. When he interrupted her, she interrupted him, her voice calm and steady, her “Mr. Presidents” constant, even as he wagged his finger and called her “Nancy.”

And when Trump tried to undercut her by suggesting she was “in a situation where it’s not easy for her to talk right now,” Pelosi fired back. “Mr. President,” she said, “please don’t characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats, who just won a big victory.”

The extraordinary back-and-forth, which lasted for a heated 15 minutes inside the Oval Office, was the first test of the new power dynamic between her and Trump as Democrats prepare to take control of the House. It came at a propitious moment for Pelosi, just as she is trying to round up the votes she needs to become speaker.

And it appeared calculated to send a message to Democrats and Republicans alike that Pelosi is fully capable of taking on Trump and brushing off his lecturing, or in this gender-charged case, mansplaining.

“I think she gave as good as she got,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. and a close ally of Trump.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., raised the coming vote for speaker: “I think she sealed the deal.”

But Pelosi must also be careful; many of the newly elected Democrats whose support she needs come from districts won by Trump, and she is walking a fine line in antagonizing him — especially if a government shutdown is the end result. While she is being cheered on the Democratic left, centrists may react more warily, knowing that their voters sent them to Washington to compromise more than fight.

“She has to prove that she’s tough enough for her caucus,” said John Feehery, a Republican strategist who advised J. Dennis Hastert when he was speaker. “But she also has to prove that she can deliver for her members.”

For those who study women in politics, it was a notable moment — a behind-the-scenes peek at a powerful woman negotiating with the leader of the free world. Even Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president, did not spar with Trump in quite the same unscripted way. Their televised debates were controlled by moderators.

“We rarely get to see a woman in that level of leadership confronted in that way,” said Debbie Walsh, the director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. “I think this was an example that really speaks to women’s capacity to lead, and to do it civilly, to do it with grace and to be strong and clear.”

Pelosi was joined at the negotiating session by Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Senate Democratic leader, who scored points of his own when he goaded Trump into declaring that he would be “proud to shut down the government for border security” — an admission that rattled Republicans and may have strengthened Democrats’ negotiating hand. Vice President Mike Pence was also there, sitting silently as the drama unfolded before him.

Throughout, Pelosi and Schumer made clear that they believed it was unproductive to negotiate in public and repeatedly prodded the president to move the discussion behind closed doors. (“We didn’t want to contradict the president when he was putting forth figures that had no reality to them, no basis in fact,” she later told reporters.)

But Trump barreled ahead. “It’s not bad, Nancy, it’s called transparency,” he told her.

Pelosi shot back, “It is not transparency when we are not stipulating to a set of facts and when we want to have a debate with you about saying we confront some of those facts without saying to the public this isn’t true.”

As the reviews rolled in, images of Pelosi emerging from the White House donning sunglasses while wearing a swingy red coat began circulating on Twitter. Later, a triumphant Pelosi returned to the Capitol, where she met behind closed doors with her Democratic colleagues, whom she regaled with stories.

According to one Democratic aide in the room, she questioned Trump’s manhood, calling the wall debate “a manhood thing for him.” She also primly likened the meeting to “a tinkle contest with a skunk,” adding, “I was trying to be the mom.”

For Democratic women, who powered the midterm elections last month that gave the party the House majority, the Oval Office scene was especially satisfying.

Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan, D-Calif., said she found Pelosi’s “mom” comment hilarious, adding, “There was a consensus among everybody I spoke to that they felt comfortable and re-energized that they have Pelosi at the table.”

It had been more than a year since “Chuck and Nancy,” as Trump has branded them, had been invited to the White House. That was in September 2017, when Pelosi and Schumer had a cordial dinner of Chinese food (Schumer’s favorite) with the president. They left believing they had struck a deal with Trump on immigration, but it fell apart within days.

This time, Pelosi appeared to be aiming for civility if not camaraderie. While Trump waved his hands theatrically, she sat with her hands folded in her lap. When she was interrupted, Pelosi politely tried to explain to Trump, who prides himself on his negotiating skills, how Congress works.

“No, we don’t have the votes, Nancy, because in the Senate we need 60 votes,” Trump said, a talking point he repeated multiple times.

Pelosi rejoined, “The fact is that you can get it started. The fact is that you could bring it up in the House if you have the votes to set the tone.”

Pelosi’s civics course continued: “Legislating, which is what we do. You begin, you make your point, you state your case. That’s what the House Republicans could do if they had the votes. But there are no votes in the House, majority votes, for a wall, no matter where you start.”

Looking exasperated, Trump finally relented and called an end to the public portion of their meeting, as White House aides shooed the cameramen out the door.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Sheryl Gay Stolberg And Annie Karni © 2018 The New York Times