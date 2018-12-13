After backpacker's killing, New Zealand looks again at violence against women

news

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The killing of a young British tourist after a night out in Auckland has shocked and dismayed New Zealanders, who gathered by the thousands Wednesday to mourn her death at vigils around the country.

But grief has given way to anger about the prevalence of violence against women — and about the lengths to which many women feel they must go to protect themselves — in a country often seen as progressive and safe.

The biggest gatherings were held in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, not far from where the backpacker, Grace Millane, was last seen Dec. 1, the day before her 22nd birthday. She had spent the evening in the company of a 26-year-old man who has been charged with her murder. His name has not been released.

Police officers found her body in a forested area on the city’s western outskirts Sunday.

“It could have been one of us,” said Tanith Carrington, 29, who had brought flowers to one of the Auckland vigils. Adding that a relative had been killed by a former partner when Carrington was a child, she said Millane’s death had “personalized” the risks of being a woman.

“It made us remember all the things that scared us, all the times that bad things could have happened and they didn’t,” she said.

New Zealand is seen as a safe, prosperous and liberal country where women have had the opportunity to advance; its prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, is the third woman to hold the job and made headlines in June for giving birth while in office, taking parental leave, and returning to work while her partner become their child’s primary caregiver.

It was the first country to give women the right to vote, and women lead half of public sector agencies. But its rates of domestic and sexual violence are among the highest in the developed world, and some commentators suggested that the public discussion sparked by Millane’s killing had been long overdue.

Jan Jordan, an associate professor of criminology at Victoria University in Wellington who researches sexual violence, said New Zealand had “lauded and valued an incredible toughness in men,” which in turn had created an insidious culture of violence.

“We get lulled into thinking we’re actually quite an equal society, but those who have made it to the top are actually a tiny minority,” Jordan said.

Ardern told Radio New Zealand on Tuesday that “a huge amount of work” was needed on the issue of domestic abuse.

“These are areas of statistics that we won’t necessarily be known for outside of New Zealand,” she said.

A report released Tuesday by one of Ardern’s advisers found that 35 percent of New Zealand women had suffered physical or sexual violence in their relationships, and that the country lacked a comprehensive strategy to tackle the problem.

“It’s been frustrating, watching everyone be so shocked that Grace was killed here,” said Golriz Ghahraman, a lawmaker for the left-learning Green Party, who has supported measures to reduce domestic violence. “It shouldn’t be shocking. Women are affected by this all the time.”

Ghahraman, 37, has herself experienced New Zealand’s complicated relationship with gender. She made global headlines when she took her seat in Parliament in 2017; the fact that she was a former Iranian refugee was evidence to some commentators of New Zealand’s progressive society. But once in office she received sexual and violent threats from members of the public, with such frequency that parliamentary staff members were “alarmed” by it.

“Statistically, some parts of it are worse here,” she said, of violence toward women. “And until we really overcome that mental block and accept it being part of our culture, we’re not really going to tackle it.”

The latest reporting on domestic abuse was on the minds of organizers as they planned vigils for Millane, although the police have not revealed how she knew the man accused of killing her. At one gathering in downtown Auckland, the names of the 15 women murdered in New Zealand in 2018 were read aloud. Mentioned, although not yet able to be named, was a 34-year-old woman who was killed in front of her toddler the day after Millane’s body was found, in another part of the city.

Some posts on social media said Millane’s death would have been less visible had she not been white. Maori women — those of New Zealand’s indigenous ethnicity — are disproportionately represented in family violence statistics.

Emma Espiner, one of the organizers of the largest Auckland vigil, said it was important not only to “honor Grace” with the event, but also “to bring this conversation forward.”

Violence against women had become “so normalized that it’s almost invisible to us,” Espiner said. It had taken a case like Millane’s to capture the public imagination. “You get under the iceberg, and this is our society.”

On Monday, Ardern apologized to Millane’s family “on behalf of New Zealand,” speaking of the “hurt and shame” people felt “that this has happened in our country.”

Millane, from Wickford, England, had been in New Zealand since late last month as part of a round-the-world trip. She planned to spend a year traveling after graduating from the University of Lincoln, and had “bombarded” her family with pictures and messages about her travels in South America and New Zealand, said her father, David Millane.

They reported her missing when she failed to make contact Dec. 2, her birthday. The man accused of killing her is to appear in court again in January.

In a statement Wednesday, David Millane said he had been “astounded by the level of concern, sympathy and selfless help” he had been shown since arriving in New Zealand last Friday.

David Millane was briefly among the crowd at a vigil in central Auckland on Wednesday. Standing nearby, Charlie McCubbine, 28, said she, like Grace Millane, had arrived in New Zealand from England just before she turned 22.

“I moved to New Zealand, and it was a breath of fresh air,” she said. “Everyone’s nice, everyone looks after each other, it’s safe.”

“But now everyone’s looking behind them when they walk at night,” she said, adding that “three or four” of her friends had encountered the man accused of killing Grace Millane on the dating app Tinder.

While the evening’s speeches emphasized the need for men to act to end violence, many women attending were doubtful about how quickly that would happen.

Espiner, the co-organizer, said her daughter would learn self-defense in the future, and she hoped they would not be attending similar memorials together “in 30 years’ time.”

As rain started to fall in central Auckland, and the vigil wound to a close, the crowd sang the hymn “Amazing Grace.” On stage, Ataahua Papa, another organizer, thanked those gathered for attending.

“Please get home safe,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Charlotte Graham-McLay © 2018 The New York Times