Man dead and officer injured after shooting on Staten Island

Just before 11 p.m., the police said, officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute at 30 Bridge Court, near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

NEW YORK — A man was fatally shot and a police officer was critically injured Sunday night in a police-involved shooting on Staten Island, the authorities said.

Just before 11 p.m., the police said, officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute at 30 Bridge Court, near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Shortly thereafter, they also received reports about shots fired just steps away at 111 Lyman Avenue.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department said he could not immediately provide any additional details about what took place, but he said that a male suspect died, and that the officer was in “critical but stable” condition.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Matt Stevens © 2018 The New York Times

