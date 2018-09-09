Is Cynthia Nixon next in line to beat the odds?

news

By the reverse logic of the current election season, Cynthia Nixon ought to win the Democratic primary race Thursday, to become the next governor of New York.

She is, after all, a woman who has never run for anything, up against a male incumbent who has a lot more money to spend. She is more progressive than that incumbent — Gov. Andrew Cuomo — and the polling mechanisms that have directed the conventional wisdom toward a misguided certainty for two years now favor him.

As Nixon put it in a tweet, so many others have come unexpectedly from behind recently, that her destiny is perhaps obvious:

“Dana Balter: Down in the polls by 13 percent and won by 25 percent. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Down by 36 percent. Won by 15 percent. Andrew Gillum: Polling at 16 percent. Got 34 percent. Ayanna Pressley: Down by 13 percent. Won by 18 percent. It’s our turn.”

Ocasio-Cortez, of course, won a celebrated victory over Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y. Dana Balter, a doctoral candidate in public policy, in June won the Democratic primary to represent New York's 24th Congressional District with more than 62 percent of the vote. Her challenger had the support of the national party.

This past week saw the anointing of Pressley as another rising star. Pressley, an African-American Boston City Council member, secured a surprising primary win over Rep. Michael Capuano, D-Mass., a seat he had held for 10 terms.

In bolstering the case for her own optimism, Nixon might also have mentioned Jahana Hayes, who won the Democratic nomination for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District in August against a longtime politician in the state, Mary Glassman. Hayes entered the race a few months ago having never run for office and having very little money (though, to her benefit, there was an extremely charming video of her receiving the National Teacher of the Year award a few years ago from President Barack Obama, which had gone viral).

Although she is in her 50s, Nixon has succeeded in running a campaign that has made her seem youthful and cheeky, one suited to the moment. A few days ago, she released a campaign video in which she is seated with comedian John Early, who can’t stop asking her questions about “Sex and the City” as she tries to make clear her position on affordable housing.

In July, to bring attention to her ideas on drugs and criminal justice reform and to raise money, she announced that her campaign would auction off a bong signed by Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, stars of “Broad City.”

What does this ultimately portend? Despite what recent political upendings suggest, Democrats have not created a post-sexist alternate reality, and governors’ races carry their own peculiarities, in which common biases against women would seem to play a part. Of the 50 governors in the United States, just six — 12 percent — are women, and four of those are Republicans.

The same prejudices that keep women from top posts in the corporate sector are presumably involved in preventing them from occupying an office that is largely viewed as managerial. At 20 percent, the female representation rate in Congress is higher (23 women serve in the Senate and 84 in the House of Representatives).

Whether Nixon can win will depend, to a great extent, on how she fares with voters in New York City, and in particular among minority voters. Four years ago, Zephyr Teachout, the then-unknown Fordham University law professor who challenged Cuomo in the Democratic primary, did surprisingly well in upstate counties but lost the city.

That outcome has provided the strategic template for the Nixon campaign, which has concentrated its efforts downstate.

What distinguishes Nixon from Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and Hayes most unambiguously, of course, is that she is wealthy and white. Although she has talked during her campaign about growing up as the child of a single mother in a walk-up apartment on the Upper East Side, there have been years and years when she hasn’t struggled financially at all.

What was striking about her recent meeting with the Daily News editorial board, in which she revealed that she did not know the top income tax rate in the state — it is 8.82 percent — is that she has surely paid it. The ultimate luxury is to not notice.

The women who have upset the establishment have been able to make very clear just how deeply they relate to the misfortunes of the people they hope to represent.Ocasio-Cortez, the bartender, is followed by Hayes, who grew up in public housing and was briefly homeless before becoming pregnant at 17. During her campaign, Pressley spoke of being sexually abused as a child and raped in college, and having a father who dealt with drug addiction and spent most of her childhood in jails and prisons. All three women are essentially members of a working class that now includes broad swaths of the well educated.

Nixon’s challenge may rest on proving just how much of an outsider she really is.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Ginia Bellafante © 2018 The New York Times