Huawei executive granted bail by Canadian court

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Meng Wanzhou, a top executive of the Chinese technology company Huawei, was granted bail of 10 million Canadian dollars, or about $7.5 million, while awaiting extradition to the United States from Canada, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The decision came on the third day of a bail hearing for Meng, who is also a daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, in a case that has complicated the relationship between China and the United States.

“I am satisfied that on the particular facts of this case, including the fact that Ms. Meng is a well-educated businesswoman who has no criminal record and of whom several people have attested to her good character, the risk of her nonattendance in court can be reduced to an acceptable level,” Justice William Ehrcke said in his ruling.

Meng and her husband will be responsible for a 7 million Canadian dollar cash deposit for bail, with the remaining 3 million Canadian dollars coming from her acquaintances. She will be released upon completion of court paperwork.

Meng will be subject to 24-hour physical and electronic surveillance, which she plans to pay for herself. Thesurveillance will include two security guards and a driver, in addition to GPS monitoring. She will also be under curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., the judge said.

In a statement, Huawei said, “We look forward to a timely resolution to this matter.”

Meng, 46, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 1 at the behest of U.S. authorities, sending shock waves throughout China and the United States, which are negotiating to end a trade war. The United States, which is seeking to extradite Meng, has claimed she deceived financial institutions and caused them to violate sanctions against Iran.

The United States has 60 days from Meng’s arrest on Dec. 1 to file a formal extradition request with Canadian authorities. Canada grants around 90 percent of extradition requests that are heard in court, owing to 1999 changes to its extradition laws. If an extradition request is granted, Meng will have several options to appeal, and the process could take many months.

In an interview with Reuters, President Donald Trump said he would consider intervening in her case. “Whatever’s good for this country, I would do,” he said.

