Flynn asks Judge for leniency for lying to FBI

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, asked a federal judge late Tuesday to spare him prison time for misleading investigators, and they suggested that the FBI agents who interviewed him last year at the White House had tricked him into lying.

Flynn’s lawyers said his contrition, lengthy military service and willingness to aid the special counsel, Robert Mueller, should warrant a sentence of only probation. “His cooperation was not grudging or delayed,” Flynn’s lawyers wrote in a sentencing memo that included letters from supporters vouching for his character.

But the lawyers offered no explanation for why Flynn lied to agents about conversations he had during the presidential transition in late 2016 with the Russian ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak. And even in accepting blame, Flynn portrayed himself as a victim of FBI tactics to trap him. His lawyers highlighted details from the interview that played into an unfounded theory that Flynn’s demeanor during questioning was potential evidence that he did not lie to investigators.

Their emphasis on the FBI’s conduct during the interview aligns with Trump’s dim view of federal law enforcement. The president has denounced the Russia investigation as a “witch hunt,” and one of his lawyers broached the prospect of a pardon for Flynn last year as he was weighing whether to cooperate with Mueller’s investigators.

Flynn’s lawyers singled out Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director, and Peter Strzok, a senior counterintelligence agent who interviewed Flynn. Both men were fired from the FBI this year, and the president and his allies have attacked them as enemies bent on undermining Trump. They also have accused McCabe, Strzok and other former FBI officials of unfairly targeting Flynn.

Flynn’s time in the White House began to unravel days into Trump’s administration. On Jan. 24, 2017, McCabe called Flynn to tell him that Strzok and another agent would be coming to discuss Flynn’s communications with Russian officials as part of their investigation into Moscow’s election interference and whether any Trump associates conspired.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, indicated he knew that American intelligence had been listening to Kislyak’s calls, former law enforcement officials have said.

When the agents arrived at the White House, the lawyers wrote, an easygoing Flynn offered to give them a tour. One agent said Flynn was “unguarded” and “clearly saw the FBI agents as allies,” the lawyers wrote.

McCabe and other FBI officials had decided beforehand that the agents “would not warn Flynn that it was a crime to lie during an FBI interview because they wanted Flynn to be relaxed, and they were concerned that giving warning might adversely affect the rapport,” the lawyers wrote, citing internal FBI documents.

Flynn denied asking Kislyak that Russia refrain from reacting harshly to sanctions imposed by the Obama administration over Russia’s campaign of disruption and said he did not remember Kisklyak saying Moscow had backed off as a result of Flynn’s request.

Some conservatives have embraced the theory that Flynn’s nonchalance was exculpatory. But he admitted late last year when he pleaded guilty that he did lie to the FBI.

Flynn faces up to six months in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 18, but a punishment of that length seems unlikely. Federal prosecutors also told Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia last week that Flynn deserved little to no prison time. They cited the substantial information he provided in several current federal inquiries, including sitting for 19 interviews with Mueller’s team and other investigators that amounted to more than 60 hours.

Flynn also “deserves credit for accepting responsibility in a timely fashion and substantially assisting the government,” prosecutors wrote. His decision to plead guilty and cooperate, they wrote, “likely affected the decisions of related firsthand witnesses to be forthcoming.”

Flynn’s cooperation gave the special counsel a source of information about how Trump and his advisers responded in the months after his surprise election victory and from inside the Oval Office during the administration’s chaotic first weeks.

In addition to the sanctions, Flynn and Kislyak also discussed a coming United Nations Security Council vote on whether to condemn Israel’s building of settlements. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel asked the Trump transition team to press other countries to help Israel, prosecutors have said.

Because Flynn was untruthful with the FBI about those discussions, senior law enforcement officials warned the White House that he could be at risk of being blackmailed by Russia. Trump and his aides reviewed the situation and concluded that Flynn had no legal exposure. But he was fired after only 24 days when the conversations became public, and aides said he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the calls.

In his plea agreement, prosecutors said Flynn’s lies and omissions hurt the Russia investigation.

Flynn had a decorated career in the Army, rising to become head of the Defense Intelligence Agency before President Barack Obama fired him in 2014 over management failures.

Flynn went on to create his own consulting company. Among his clients was the government of Turkey, which paid him more than a half-million dollars to investigate Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric who lives in Pennsylvania.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has held Gulen and his supporters responsible for a failed coup attempt in 2016 and has repeatedly demanded that the United States extradite Mr. Gulen, who fled Turkey in 1999.

Flynn has admitted that he failed to properly register as an agent of Turkey, and federal prosecutors in Virginia are investigating the secret Turkish lobbying effort that once ensnared him.

Trump has said Flynn had to leave the White House after deceiving Pence, but the president has defended his former national security adviser, saying investigators treated him unfairly.

Flynn has also figured into the special counsel’s investigation into whether the president obstructed justice. James Comey, the former FBI director, has told lawmakers that the president asked him to shut down the FBI investigation into Flynn.

Asked last week about Flynn’s case, Comey said he was glad Flynn was “held accountable for his crimes and that he was assisting the United States. So it seemed to me like a just outcome.”

Comey also dismissed the theory about Flynn’s body language.

“The conclusion of the investigators was he was obviously lying,” Comey said, “but they saw none of the normal common indicia of deception: that is, hesitancy to answer, shifting in seat, sweating, all the things that you might associate with someone who is conscious and manifesting that they are being — they’re telling falsehoods.”

