Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube

FBI agent shot in the shoulder in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — An FBI agent was shot in the shoulder in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, the New York Police Department said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play FBI agent shot in the shoulder in Brooklyn (NY Times)

The agent was taken to Kings County Hospital Center and was listed in stable condition.

“We are aware of the situation,” an FBI spokeswoman in Washington said.

The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 92nd Street and Avenue N in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Police officials say the FBI was involved in an operation in the area at the time of the shooting.

No additional details were immediately available.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Jeffery C. Mays © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 Why de Blasio has few bad days at the office: He's seldom therebullet
2 Bucking a global trend, japan seeks more immigrants. Ambivalentlybullet
3 Uber is said to file for an IPO as it races Lyft to a public debutbullet

Related Articles

They survived the Holocaust. Must they go back into hiding?
Politics James Comey told lawmakers that he's 'not friends' with Mueller, despite Trump's claims
Politics US gun laws, Thai cave divers, and the price of beer around the world: What 2018 looked like in maps
Lifestyle There's a growing debate over who qualifies as a 'person of color' — who is and isn't included?
Politics The important differences between Mueller's sentencing memos for Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen
Prosecutors say Trump directed illegal payments during campaign
Politics Cohen's sentencing memo brings the spotlight back to Ivanka Trump's contacts with a Russian athlete who pitched a Trump-Putin meeting during the election
Politics Trump claims he's 'totally' cleared after bombshell court filings related to Michael Cohen and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort
Russia probe details 'lies' by ex-Trump aide Manafort

World

null
French police crack down on 'yellow vests' with tear gas and hundreds of arrests
null
John Kelly, Trump's chief of staff, to leave White House
null
As winter arrives, thousands of migrants are trapped in Bosnia
null
Justin Trudeau's carbon tax push finds critics on all sides
X
Advertisement