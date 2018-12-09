FBI agent shot in the shoulder in Brooklyn

news

The agent was taken to Kings County Hospital Center and was listed in stable condition.

“We are aware of the situation,” an FBI spokeswoman in Washington said.

The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 92nd Street and Avenue N in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Police officials say the FBI was involved in an operation in the area at the time of the shooting.

No additional details were immediately available.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Jeffery C. Mays © 2018 The New York Times