Detained Canadian's employer was not legally registered, China says

news

BEIJING — China said Wednesday that a Canadian former diplomat who was detained in Beijing had been employed by an organization that was “not registered in China legally,” citing a law passed in 2016 that has had a chilling effect on the work of foreign charities, universities and nonprofit groups in the country.

The assertion was China’s first official comment on the detention of Michael Kovrig, senior adviser for Northeast Asia for the International Crisis Group, an independent nongovernmental organization that tries to defuse international conflict.

Officials, however, made no official statement confirming the detention, and they did not detail any more specific accusations against Kovrig, whose fate has further roiled relations between China and the United States and the West.

Late Wednesday, The Beijing News, a state-owned newspaper, said the state security agency in Beijing was investigating Kovrig on “suspicion of activities that endanger China’s national security.” The report could not immediately be verified, but it signaled the possibility that Kovrig could be prosecuted on more serious charges.

Canadian officials said Wednesday they had learned of a second Canadian, Michael Spavor, who may have been detained by China.

“We are aware of a Canadian who got in touch with us because he was being asked questions by Chinese authorities,” Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign minister, said at a news conference. “We have not been able to make contact with him” since then.

“We are working very hard to ascertain his whereabouts,” she added. “We have also raised this case with the Chinese authorities.”

The opacity surrounding the two cases sharply contrasted the public proceedings that unfolded over three days in a Vancouver courtroom following the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, the Chinese technology company that the United States has accused of violating sanctions against trade with Iran.

After three days of hearings, Meng was released on bail Tuesday evening, pending further court deliberations on whether she should be extradited to the United States. “I am in Vancouver and back to my family,” she wrote Wednesday afternoon Beijing time in a post on Weibo, China’s social media platform. “I am proud of Huawei and I am proud of my motherland.”

Kovrig’s detention was seen as clearly linked to the events in Vancouver — even by those defending China. State media explicitly threatened retaliation over the weekend, summoning the ambassador from the United States and warning Canada it would pay “a heavy price.”

“The highly sensitive situation stemmed from Canada arresting Meng Wanzhou,” Hu Xijin, the editor of the English-language edition of the Communist Party-run Global Times, wrote on Twitter after the International Crisis Group announced Kovrig’s arrest. Still, Hu insisted in the same posting that “no evidence suggests this is Chinese government’s retaliation.”

The Huawei case has already deeply strained the truce President Donald Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, negotiated at the meeting of the Group of 20 industrialized nations in Argentina on Dec. 1, though officials on both sides have signaled a willingness to restart talks to resolve the broader trade disputes between the two countries.

Trump himself, in an interview with Reuters, suggested that he would willingly intervene in Meng’s case, even though it would put him at odds with his own Justice Department, which coordinated her arrest with the Canadians.

“If I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made — which is a very important thing — what’s good for national security — I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary,” Trump said.

Trump’s administration nevertheless added to the turbulence in relations with China by disclosing new details linking Beijing to the hacking of personal information of 500 million guests of the Marriott Hotel chain.

Officials told reporters in Washington that the administration planned to unveil still more punitive measures targeting China’s trade, cyber and economic policies. The move, following a series of high-profile indictments, reflects growing frustration among U.S. officials over China’s failure to abide by a pact Xi made with former President Barack Obama to halt cyber espionage conducted on behalf of Chinese corporations.

“There is broader recognition that you cannot yet believe China will keep its promises,” Alex Joske, a cybersecurity expert at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said in a telephone interview of the Marriott disclosures. “Calling out China publicly sends a very strong message domestically and to other countries that you are willing to take a tough stand.”

“Whether that is effective,” he added, “remains to be seen.”

In China, analysts viewed the fast-unfolding events as part of an effort by the Trump administration to position itself for a coming trade deal. Chen Dingding, a professor at Jinan University in Guangzhou, dismissed the charges surrounding Marriott as part of Washington’s “bargaining strategy.”

“I don’t think it’s a big obstacle,” he said. “Nothing is as important as the trade talks — for both sides.”

With Kovrig’s detention, China suggested it was prepared to play tough as well. It is acting in response to what officials here consider to be aggressive and politically motivated moves by the Americans.

Kovrig was detained on Monday night by the Beijing bureau of the Ministry of State Security, the International Crisis Group said on Wednesday.

“In this case, if ICG personnel conduct activities in China, then that will already violate Chinese law,” Lu Kang, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said at a regularly scheduled briefing on Wednesday, though he did not mention Kovrig by name.

Asked directly if the International Crisis Group was registered in China, Lu replied: “It is not registered in China legally.”

Under toughened restrictions imposed on nongovernmental organizations in 2016, people conducting work for an unregistered group would be violating the law, he added.

The new law has been widely criticized for stifling civil society even further in China. Not long after it was introduced, authorities arrested a rights advocate from Taiwan, Lee Ming-cheh, after he crossed the border from Macau to the mainland.

Under the law, people working for organizations that are not properly registered can be detained for 10 or 15 days. They can be deported, but also charged with other criminal offenses. Lee was held incommunicado for 68 days before appearing in court and ultimately confessed to charges that he had “subverted state power”; he was sentenced to five years in prison.

The International Crisis Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its legal status in China, but its president, Rob Malley, said Kovrig had not engaged in illegal activities.

“I am not willing to speculate as to the reason the Chinese authorities chose to do what they did,” Malley said. “I am willing to state categorically what is not the reason for Michael’s detention. He did not engage in illegal activities. He was not endangering Chinese national security.”

Kovrig, who has written extensively on China’s foreign policy challenges since joining the group in 2017, himself sensed a worrisome deterioration in relations with the United States.

“Everything will be more painful now, so we’ll have to set guardrails, find areas where cooperation is still possible and try to keep competition from degenerating into something worse,” Kovrig wrote on Twitter only two weeks ago.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Steven Lee Myers and Jane Perlez © 2018 The New York Times