news

On Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was standing alongside his mother, Matilda, and Hillary Clinton celebrating the “grand opening” of the eastbound span of a gleaming bridge bearing his father’s name. Emotional words were spoken; selfies were taken.

But that span never opened as planned Saturday as engineers cited a “potentially dangerous situation” involving the old and adjacent Tappan Zee Bridge, which is being taken apart. What had seemed a perfectly orchestrated ribbon-cutting, just days before Thursday’s primary, quickly morphed into a cudgel for the governor’s opponents, who accused him of putting politics above public safety and called for a federal investigation.

Then, a second problem erupted for Cuomo on Saturday, when a flyer landed in mailboxes of Jewish New Yorkers: a political mailer, paid for by the state Democratic Party that Cuomo funds, tying together a photograph of his opponent, Cynthia Nixon, and the loaded words “anti-Semitism.” The flyer drew swift rebukes from fellow Democrats as Cuomo distanced himself from its content.

“I am the mother of Jewish children,” Nixon said Sunday, demanding a full account of how the piece she said was a “smear campaign” was approved, and for Cuomo to record a robocall for voters apologizing for “calling me an anti-Semite.”

The dual political headaches of the flyer and bridge threatened to mar Cuomo’s march through the closing days of a primary campaign for a third term, putting the governor on the defensive at the most crucial moment before voters prepare to cast their ballots.

On Sunday evening, the contractor, Tappan Zee Constructors, said that inspections had determined that the east portion of the old Tappan Zee Bridge was “damaged but currently stable with certain key components highly stressed.” Any collapse, the company said in a statement, would happen “within a safety zone” that would not affect the new eastbound bridge, which it said would likely now open on Tuesday evening “weather permitting.”

Earlier Sunday in Tarrytown, near the new bridge’s eastern landfall, Marcus J. Molinaro, the Republican candidate for governor, questioned whether its opening was being rushed, citing the governor’s penchant for news headlines, and he called for an independent investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. Nixon echoed the need for an investigation and she trekked to Tarrytown, as well.

“The governor has a clear history and has made perfectly clear that at times optics and politics are more important than anything else,” said Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive. He added that he knew of two senior officials involved in the bridge’s construction who had raised concerns before Friday’s event.

“There are individuals who would come forward if subpoenaed to make clear that decisions were made based on political interests,” Molinaro said. He declined to identify them, saying they fear retribution, but added that they would speak publicly if they were given adequate protection. A spokesman for the NTSB, meanwhile, said it was not the appropriate federal agency to investigate the bridge opening because there had not been an accident and the issue was in the jurisdiction of others.

In a news conference of his own, Cuomo denied that the opening of the new bridge was premature or influenced by politics — and said he was not responsible for the inflammatory mailer.

“I didn’t know about the mailer,” he said, but added that its language was “inappropriate,” noting, “It’s not the tone I approve of.” Cuomo’s campaign transferred $2.5 million to the state party in August, in part to fund political mailers and television ads.

“I don’t deploy those negative tactics,” Cuomo said.

As for the bridge, Cuomo’s office said the timing of the planned opening — only days before the election — had been set by the bridge’s contractor, not the governor’s office, despite the pre-primary pageantry. He also said the delayed opening of the full span “has nothing to do with the new bridge,” but rather problems stemming from dismantling the old Tappan Zee.

“That’s why it’s a coincidence,” Cuomo said.

Moreover, he said that old Tappan Zee bridge was no longer owned by the state, and that he had “no authority in this situation at all.”

“It’s not our bridge,” he said. “We are not responsible for it.”

The hands-off approach described by Cuomo on Sunday, in regard to the mailer and the bridge, stands in contrast to the heavy-handed managerial style he is known for.

“He claims credit for something when he thinks it’s an accomplishment and the minute that anything goes wrong, he says, ‘Well you know we actually don’t own that,'” Nixon said in Tarrytown. She compared the ceremony to the opening of the Second Avenue subway before final safety checks were completed.

“This is such an old tired song from him,” she said.

The new bridge’s first span opened in 2017 after another big ceremony. Emails obtained by The Journal News, released only after the newspaper filed a lawsuit over them, showed that a senior official involved in the bridge project was unaware of the timing — only about two weeks before Cuomo announced it publicly.

The state Democratic Party, meanwhile, would not say who was responsible or how many anti-Nixon mailers were sent, though the party’s executive director, Geoff Berman, said on Twitter he had not personally approved the piece, which he said was a “mistake.” The party later pledged to let the “Nixon campaign to send out a mailing of their choosing to the same universe of people.”

Nixon mocked the idea, suggesting the mail would be unlikely to arrive by the Sept. 13 primary.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who formally decided not to endorse a candidate in the primary race, condemned the mailer, calling it “Trumpian.” Nixon is not Jewish, but is raising her children in the faith. In a joint statement, the rabbi at the synagogue that Nixon attends, Sharon Kleinbaum, and Kleinbaum’s wife, Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers, also condemned the mailer, calling it a baseless lie.

The controversy around the mailer dominated a frenetic final weekend of campaigning in a race that polls have not shown to be close but has been intensely contested. Cuomo has already spent more than $21.4 million, and was pouring nearly $500,000 per day into the race as of late August. He is on pace to spend most of the money he had available for the primary.

Cuomo and Nixon made stops in predominantly black churches Sunday. In Harlem, the governor quoted Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King Jr., John 3:15 and bashed President Donald Trump to a resounding reception. In Brooklyn, Nixon railed both against “the orange man in the White House” and Cuomo.

But it was Saturday when the candidate’s two competing rallies best captured their wildly different campaigns.

On Long Island, Cuomo spoke on a stage decorated with balloons, drapery and a lectern to announce the support of a major organization: Everytown for Gun Safety. In Brooklyn, Nixon and a group of self-described “revolutionary women,” including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who upended the political world in June when she beat Rep. Joseph Crowley, broke out into an impromptu salsa dancing session.

Nixon ended her weekend Sunday with a visit to Zabar’s, the famed Jewish grocery store on the Upper West Side (she bought lox and cream cheese), and Rosh Hashana services in Midtown Manhattan.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Jesse McKinley, Shane Goldmacher and Tyler Pager © 2018 The New York Times