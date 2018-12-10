Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube

Carlos Ghosn, formerly of Nissan, is indicted over his pay

The indictment came three weeks after the Japanese authorities arrested Ghosn, 64, once one of the auto industry’s best-known and most respected executives.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Carlos Ghosn, formerly of Nissan, is indicted over his pay

TOKYO — Prosecutors in Japan on Monday indicted Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motor, and the auto company, accusing them of violating financial laws by underreporting his compensation, according to NHK, the Japanese public broadcaster, and other local news media.

The indictment came three weeks after the Japanese authorities arrested Ghosn, 64, once one of the auto industry’s best-known and most respected executives. The allegations have shaken an auto empire that includes Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors in Japan and Renault of France.

Prosecutors also indicted Greg Kelly, a onetime Nissan human resources manager and a member of the company’s board, NHK said. Kelly has denied wrongdoing.

Nissan has said it had uncovered misconduct by Ghosn that included underreporting his compensation and using company funds for personal expenses. In a news conference held the night of Ghosn’s arrest on Nov. 19, Hiroto Saikawa, Nissan’s chief executive, said that Kelly “has been determined to be the mastermind of this matter, together with Carlos Ghosn.”

Prosecutors in Tokyo have said they are investigating whether Ghosn hid tens of millions of dollars’ worth of compensation from 2011 to 2015. They have said he understated his true earnings by half, or more than $44 million, in reports to the Japanese financial authorities.

Nissan removed Ghosn as chairman shortly after his arrest and removed Kelly as executive director. Ghosn was also removed from a similar position at Mitsubishi Motors. He remains chairman at Renault, but the French company has appointed Thierry Bolloré, its chief operating officer, to assume Ghosn’s day-to-day responsibilities.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Makiko Inoue © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 Bucking a global trend, japan seeks more immigrants. Ambivalentlybullet
2 Uber is said to file for an IPO as it races Lyft to a public debutbullet
3 Huawei arrest tests china's leaders as fear and anger grip elitebullet

Related Articles

Ghosn felt stars deserved big pay, his accusers say he took that too far
Nissan's Ghosn to spend at least 10 more days in custody
Nissan chairman is arrested over financial misconduct allegations
World Fiat Chrysler taps new chief executive after an unexpected resignation
Nissan's board removes Ghosn as chairman after his arrest
World Tariffs imperil a hometown business in South Carolina: BMW
World Trump approach on NAFTA relieves automakers' worst fears
World Nissan workers in Japan falsified emissions tests, review says
World A moment to savor: A Saudi woman rejoices as driving ban ends
Ghosn is removed as chairman of Mitsubishi Motors

World

Will Kim Jong-un visit Seoul this month? South Korea is holding its breath
Man dead and officer injured after shooting on Staten Island
null
French police crack down on 'yellow vests' with tear gas and hundreds of arrests
null
John Kelly, Trump's chief of staff, to leave White House
X
Advertisement