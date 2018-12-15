Outré feminist art? Not in my 'sleepy little town'

news

That’s why some expressed zeal when a former mayor proposed to lure thousands of visitors a year with a museum honoring the woman who is arguably Belen’s most famous resident — pioneering feminist artist Judy Chicago.

Chicago, 79, may be an art-world rock star, known for exploring the cruelty of the Holocaust, the faces of male dominance and, yes, feminist icons represented by stylized female genitalia, but the proposed museum has roused a fierce dispute that is dividing this town of 7,000.

The quarreling reflects not just the power of Chicago’s art to ignite emotions, but also the limits of tolerance in New Mexico, a state long known as a welcoming mecca for artists. Evangelical Christian leaders in Belen have mobilized to thwart the project, calling Chicago’s art pornographic and indecent.

“I love fine art, but I would never want to see a vagina hanging on my wall,” said John Thompson, 62, a retired stockbroker. He said his own art collection included scenes of the American West by Bev Doolittle and lunar landscapes painted by astronaut Alan Beam.

“If Judy Chicago wants to be successful in a museum, well bless her little heart,” said Thompson, who was among residents speaking against the project at a recent meeting of Belen’s City Council. “But not in a sleepy little town in the middle of New Mexico. A lot of her art is very sexual, more fitting for some liberal city far from here.”

Of course, museums in cities around the world vie to show Chicago’s art. Textbooks delve into her epic installation pieces like “The Dinner Party,” which explores female achievement in Western culture and is on display at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Yet Chicago has made Belen her home for the past 26 years. Other prominent artists and intellectuals made the journey to New Mexico a century or so ago. Wealthy patron Mabel Dodge Luhan hosted visitors at her adobe house in Taos in the early decades of the 20th century, including British writer D.H. Lawrence, Swiss psychoanalyst Carl Jung and American painter Georgia O’Keeffe — whose own work is still the focus of contentious sexual interpretations.

By the time Chicago arrived in Belen in the 1990s, New Mexico had solidified itself as a relatively welcoming place to settle for artists and writers from around the world. Many moved to small towns and villages, lured by the low cost of living and a sense of cultural diversity in a state with large Hispanic and Native American populations.

Chicago said she chose Belen partly because of the town’s location, near Albuquerque but far from big cities like New York and Los Angeles. She said this gave her and her husband, photographer Donald Woodman, a chance to focus on their work without many distractions.

The idea for the museum was hatched by Ronnie Torres, former mayor of Belen who also happens to be Chicago’s hairdresser and a member of the City Council. Torres said he wanted to highlight how Chicago and Woodman had contributed to Belen, arriving with little money but eventually renovating a derelict hotel near the rail yards that is now their home.

The proposed museum would be more threadbare than opulent. Torres asked Chicago and Woodman to contribute a modest building to house the museum in addition to paying for utilities, a curator, insurance and a gift shop. Torres also asked the city to pay for a part-time employee at the museum at an annual cost of about $13,650 a year.

Some in Belen welcomed the idea, pointing to how the minimalist artist Donald Judd made the remote town of Marfa in West Texas a destination for art lovers. But in recent public meetings, members of the City Council expressed fear over how a Judy Chicago museum and the controversy it might create could change the town.

“I don’t want protesters with pitchforks and torches,” said Donald Carter, a council member since 2012. “Some of the art might upset the masses once they start looking up some of this stuff.”

It did not take long for others to get upset.

“As Christians, we are for order, justice, security and protection,” said Lacey Greer, 19, a nursing student and member of Calvary Chapel, one of Belen’s largest churches. “I’m for protecting the eyes of the innocent, especially the children.”

Local evangelical leaders said they did not have an issue with others enjoying Chicago’s art work. “We don’t have a problem with freedom of expression,” said the Rev. Greg MacPherson of First Assembly of God. But tax money should not be used to support it, he said.

“There’s a lot of churches here that do good things,” MacPherson added. “We’ve never asked you to pay for any of our employees.”

Such hostile reactions to the idea of honoring Chicago have stunned those in Belen who are friends of the artist and know of her prestige. Time magazine this year included Chicago in its list of the world’s 100 most influential people, with the television and film director Jill Soloway calling her “our modern Frida,” referring to influential Mexican artist and feminist Frida Kahlo.

“One would hope that would have caught their attention,” Belen’s newspaper, The Valencia County News-Bulletin, said in an editorial criticizing members of the City Council. “There are 7.53 billion people in the world, and Time honored 100 of them. What are the odds one lives in Belen?”

Responding to the critics, Chicago and Woodman in November withdrew their offer to work with Belen’s municipal government on the proposed museum. “The whole experience has been very painful,” said Chicago, explaining how she followed the debate over the museum and her work on social media while she was traveling in Brazil, where the São Paulo Museum of Art had invited her to discuss her career.

“It’s not like I need more attention at this point,” Chicago said. “I mean, I was getting a standing ovation in São Paulo while people back in my town were saying hideous things about me. It involves a question for the country as well as Belen: Do religious people get to dictate how we’re governed?”

Chicago was born Judy Cohen in Chicago, and later took her first husband’s name, Gerowitz. She adopted the name Judy Chicago in 1970 to divest “herself of all names imposed upon her through male social dominance.”

In some ways, the row over the museum plan evokes the contentiousness surrounding “The Dinner Party,” completed in 1979. The installation comprises a triangular banquet table and vaginal imagery on place settings for figures including Greek poet Sappho and suffragist Susan B. Anthony.

At the time of its unveiling, a backlash made many museums uneasy over exhibiting it. A 1990 plan to house the work at the University of the District of Columbia fell apart after Republicans in Congress expressed resistance. The canonical piece was put in storage for much of the 1990s; the Elizabeth A. Sackler Foundation purchased it in 2002 and gave it to the Brooklyn Museum.

Paula Castillo, 57, a sculptor who was born and raised in Belen, has not met Chicago, but came to her defense in public forums and in private meetings with her neighbors.

Castillo believes that the friction reflects the town’s own evolving dynamics.

Founded by Spanish colonists in 1740 as Nuestra Señora de Belén (Our Lady of Bethlehem), Belen has long been home to Hispanic families whose roots in New Mexico go back centuries. Religious affiliations are in flux, but many remain members of the Roman Catholic Church, which has not voiced opposition to the museum.

But after meeting with pastors from the evangelical churches opposing the museum, Castillo said she concluded that much of the resistance appeared to come from relative newcomers who brought more conservative sensibilities with them.

“There’s a level of nuance to what’s going on that’s been neglected,” Castillo said. “Belen and the rest of New Mexico can be very welcoming, but it’s easy to forget the influence that some churches now have.”

Chicago and her husband maintain a low profile in the town, but already lure visitors to Belen. In addition to the old Belen Hotel, where they live, Chicago’s foundation operates in a building across the street. The organization, Through the Flower, has hosted small exhibitions and sought to bolster understanding of female artists in New Mexico.

As the impasse plays out, some city leaders fear one of Belen’s best chances for a tourist-fed revival could be slipping away. Mayor Peter Nieto of nearby Mountainair said his town would gladly welcome a Judy Chicago museum.

Mayor Jerah Cordova of Belen, who sponsored the museum proposal along with Torres, said he was ready to fight back. He announced that he would donate his part-time salary, which comes to about $10,000 a year after taxes and deductions, to get the museum off the ground. A separate online fundraising effort has also begun.

Cordova, 34, said he wasn’t averse to a little controversy.

“There’s a lot of her art that’s absolutely wonderful, and there’s some of it that’s a little provocative,” he said. “That’s what makes her art great, and why this museum is needed in our town.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Simon Romero © 2018 The New York Times