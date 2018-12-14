'The House That Jack Built' Review: Sick, violent and a total bore

news

About 10 minutes before Matt Dillon whacks Uma Thurman across the face with a car jack in “The House That Jack Built,” I was thinking about the last time I really didn’t want to see a movie.

And the winner was each of my afternoons spent with an installment of “The Human Centipede” torture trilogy. There’s something about knowing that you’re minutes away from watching a psycho surgically conjoin a stranger’s face to a different stranger’s rump that makes you want to be someplace else.

So it’s a sort of relief that, for as sick and violent and sadistic as Lars von Trier’s new film is, “The House That Jack Built” fails to conjure anything as diabolical and morally outrageous as nonconsensual head-to-heinie. His movie is missing the clarity of vision to whip psychopathology into something rousingly intellectual. It fails to make depravity an experience that either stimulates or appalls. If I wanted to leave the movie, it wasn’t because I was nauseous.

The whack Dillon gives Thurman in the opening minutes is the first indication that we’re dealing with a loon. It’s also the first sign that we’re dealing with a bore — in both Jack, the serial killer Dillon’s playing, and von Trier. The movie arrives with a whiff of scandal. The rampant grisliness reportedly sent people at the Cannes Film Festival storming out of the theater. But, at Cannes, that can be a badge of honor and also just Day 6. The version we’re seeing is merely R-rated now and is said to run shorter and therefore luxuriate less in the nastiness. It’s very nasty nonetheless.

It’s also tedious, ponderous, obvious and humorless. The movie loosely follows a five-act structure in which Jack takes us to his walk-in fridge (piled high with bodies and frozen pizzas) and talks us through some of his greatest kills. They’re mostly of women. Thurman plays a ritzy dame whose car breaks down and asks Jack for help. Their drive to the mechanic occasions both a harangue and winking commentary. Does Jack know, she asks, that his vacant blood-red van makes him seem like a killer? Actually, he couldn’t be a killer, she reasons, because he’s a “wimp.” Lots of people die in this movie — and, metaphor alert, a breast even becomes a change purse — but Thurman’s delivery of that word might be the most murderous thing that happens.

We’re supposed to believe she’s goaded him into slaughtering her. We’re supposed to believe that most of these women have asked for it by seeking or submitting to his help. The damsels bestir a dastard. I was too bored to reach that conclusion myself. All the credit goes to Verge, the mostly off-screen conscience (as in Virgil), whose voice belongs to Bruno Ganz and who gasses on with Jack about philosophy, morality and art. He asks Jack why the victims in his stories are so stupid? Does he hate women?

And it’s here, after lots of cutaways to old footage of Glenn Gould kneading a piano and montages of arguably apt paintings (a Picasso is superimposed upon Thurman’s battered face), that von Trier exposes himself as the true subject, like a cuckoo in a clock, like a flasher. It’s possible to read this movie as an X-ray of von Trier’s sense of persecution for his alleged treatment of actresses and the characters they’ve played — Emily Watson in “Breaking the Waves,” Björk in “Dancer in the Dark,” Nicole Kidman in “Dogville,” Bryce Dallas Howard in “Manderlay,” and Charlotte Gainsbourg in “Antichrist.” Has he come to hate himself?

But to some extent every von Trier movie is some kind of self-interrogating apologia. And his previous gaze into a psychological mirror, his two-part “Nymphomaniac” opus from 2014, covered some of the same territory as this new movie while also breaking some creative ground. It, too, was brutal, but it was also alive. “The House That Jack Built” has a few memorable shots and a good, rudely abrupt ending, but is also sad and repetitive, riddled with what can only be called Dad jokes. How else do you describe the shots of Dillon — who’s fully committed to the deadpan mania of this part — tossing cue cards like Bob Dylan?

Something feels off with von Trier’s sense of artistry now. Something feels stuck, like his head’s wound up lodged in his rear, which brings the movie closer to “The Human Centipede” than I would have thought. But this isn’t cinematic horror. It’s proctology.

—

‘The House That Jack Built’

Rated R for death, dismemberment, flagrant metaphors. Running time: 2 hours, 32 minutes.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times

Wesley Morris © 2018 The New York Times