NEW YORK — On Tuesday, New York City Ballet opened its fall season at the David H. Koch Theater with “Jewels” (1967), by George Balanchine, the company’s founding choreographer. You would not have known from the dancing onstage that there was a deeply disturbing crisis offstage. But you would have seen at once why City Ballet remains singularly important.

Although “Jewels,” a three-part full-evening essay in plotless dance, has received better and worse performances, the dancing on Tuesday everywhere was fully committed. And the ballet’s poetry proved immediately absorbing.

What’s at stake in the current crisis? Among other things, the most valuable repertory in world ballet, with many profound choreographic expressions of male-female relations. But in direct opposition to this view of men and women, there is a lawsuit, filed by Alexandra Waterbury, a former student at the School of American Ballet, against City Ballet and others. Among its allegations is that the company has fostered systematic involvement in the abuse and debasement of women in recent years.

City Ballet’s Balanchine style, with its many acts of stepping off balance, has long been the most naturally brave in world ballet. That remains true. On Tuesday, it was especially good to see the ballerina Maria Kowroski, now in her early 40s, returning, after some years, to the prima role in the final “Diamonds.” She’s been dancing for months with a strength you don’t expect at this time in a career, but her larger achievement at this performance was the poignant purity of her performance, combining delicacy with boldness.

As the lone female soloist of “Rubies” — its dangerously commanding mistress of ceremonies — the much younger Emily Kikta was just as terrific an example of Balanchine’s view of girl power. Tall, audacious, assured, Kikta knows how to use her legs like thunderbolts: She made her role a perfect example of feminine self-sufficiency. There’s one striking image in which four men partner her, each holding one of her wrists or ankles: It suggests that four men are needed to contain such a powerhouse, and even then she keeps changing shape before blithely shaking them off.

Beyond any individual performance lies the endless fascination of the Balanchine choreography. A few dance motifs occur in all three parts of “Jewels,” which can be seen as three variations on a single theme. On Tuesday, as on almost every occasion I have watched “Jewels” over 40 years, I noted further marvels of Balanchine’s skill in construction. But this, alas, is not the moment to dwell on those.

The larger issue today is the contrast between the Waterbury lawsuit’s accusations of dismaying manners and language offstage and the beauty of the stage behavior shown in Balanchine’s ballets. In Balanchine dance theater, women are honored, exalted, shown to be compelling beings with needs and impulses that are not fully satisfied by romantic love.

A dichotomy between the onstage and offstage lives of female ballet dancers characterized ballet up to at least the late-19th century. Onstage, ballerinas were queens, heroines, goddesses. Away from performance, however, they were often close to courtesans or prostitutes. One of the most important achievements of ballet in the last century has been a sociological one offstage and too little celebrated: The art became one in which women were allowed to control their own private lives.

Balanchine did more than any other choreographer to make women sublime, and was achieved without simplifying them. Each of the three parts of “Jewels” contains a pas de deux with images of tension between a man and woman. The ballerina seems both to make immense demands of her partner, yet also to need to elude him; he holds her at arm’s length as if she were a creature of power, mystery and magic.

Comparable images of the complexity of male-female relations pervade other Balanchine ballets. The Waterbury case therefore becomes all the more disturbing.

In “Diamonds,” Tyler Angle (partnering Kowroski) and, in “Emeralds,” Jared Angle (Tyler’s brother) and Ask la Cour nobly demonstrated the skillful chivalry in partnering that lies at the romantic heart of most ballet and particularly of Balanchine dance theater. The lead couple of “Rubies” show another kind of relationship: sportive, frolicsome, comradely. Ashley Bouder and Joaquin de Luz performed with panache.

It’s too bad that Bouder’s lowered head positions mar her dancing (she loves to look under brows at audience or partner). But her technical dazzle and assertiveness remains an effective demonstration of the forceful individuality a Balanchine ballerina can display. De Luz is beginning his last City Ballet season, which will culminate with his farewell Oct. 14: He has known brighter days, but his charmingly high-energy bravura still impresses.

“Emeralds” is famous for never being ideally danced, and yet its evocation of an ever-deepening, quasi-medieval romance makes it for many the most beloved part of “Jewels”: The choreography creates a world unlike anything else in ballet. You could soon tell that someone had fine-tuned it: This proved to be Mimi Paul, from the first cast in 1967. On Tuesday, her role — the most remote character in “Jewels” — was beautifully played by Ashley Laracey, softly and calmly incisive. (Patricia McBride and Edward Villella, also from the 1967 cast, helped to coach “Rubies.” The use of company alumni to coach roles has been the best breakthrough since Peter Martins left as ballet master in chief early this year.)

No less fine was the sparkling Indiana Woodward in its pas de trois, making tiny moments exceptionally radiant. Others, too, danced with new luster. Abi Stafford, as the first ballerina, has never twinkled more vividly. Jared Angle and Ask la Cour were exemplary partners. Erika Pereira and Spartak Hoxha (replacing Anthony Huxley) were pleasingly fleet.

Later performances this week bring debuts in most roles in all three ballets. Though the current offstage crisis will not disappear in a hurry, the company’s dancing is showing the moral ideals above and beyond any vile behavior offstage.

Event info:

New York City Ballet: “Jewels” runs through Tuesday. The season continues through Oct. 14 at the David H. Koch Theater, Manhattan; nycballet.com.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Alastair Macaulay © 2018 The New York Times