The family sitcom “One Day at a Time” will be revived next year on the cable television channel Pop TV, the network announced Thursday, months after fans began protesting Netflix’s decision to cancel it.

Netflix announced in March that the multicamera comedy about a Cuban American family, which originated as a Norman Lear sitcom in the 1970s and ran for nearly a decade, would end after its third season because its viewership wasn’t large enough.

The show had received enthusiastic support from Hispanic viewers who rarely saw their family lives reflected on television, and fans, using hashtags like “#SaveODAAT,” launched a social media campaign to make their feelings known. Netflix executives weren’t swayed.

Now, a 13-episode fourth season will air in 2020, exclusively on Pop TV, which is owned by CBS and is known for the comedy “Schitt’s Creek.” It will be produced by Sony Pictures Television.

One of the showrunners, Gloria Calderón Kellett, celebrated the news on Twitter, thanking fans for their role in bringing back “One Day at a Time.”

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day at a Time’s cancellation,” Lear, now an executive producer on the show, said in a news release. “Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on.”

The first three seasons of the Netflix show told heartfelt stories involving three generations of women: a divorced veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder (played by Justina Machado), her lesbian teenage daughter (Isabella Gomez) and her widowed immigrant mother (Rita Moreno). The show, which debuted in 2017, took on subjects that aren’t commonly dealt with in family sitcoms with a studio audience, including issues surrounding LGBT life, immigration and recovery from drug addiction.

After its cancellation, James Poniewozik, a New York Times television critic, wrote that the show “combined a classic TV form — the studio-audience family sitcom — with a sensibility that was utterly of the moment.”

“It was one of TV’s best laughs and best cries,” he continued.

The president of Pop TV, Brad Schwartz, said in the news release that he was proud that the channel would be telling “heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity.”

The first three seasons will stay on Netflix and will also come to Pop TV. After the show’s run on Pop TV, the season will be broadcast on CBS, which aired the original in the 1970s and ’80s.

A Netflix spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday. In March, the streaming service said that it had been a “very difficult decision” to cancel the sitcom but that, ultimately, “simply not enough people watched to justify another season.”

After the announcement Thursday, fans swapped the “#SaveODAAT” hashtag for “#MoreODAAT,” and the show’s stars reveled in the news.

