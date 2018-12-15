Médine: The pugnacious French rapper who hits back at critics

news

His two favorite targets, the political far-right and religious fundamentalists, have punched back.

Médine, who is Muslim, has received death threats from right-wing activists, and in 2015, he found out that he was on an Islamic State group kill list.

The blow he received in September knocked him out for weeks.

After months of outrage from far-right activists, who started a petition accusing Médine of “singing violent lyrics in the name of Islam,” the rapper canceled two concerts at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris that were supposed to be the pinnacle of his current tour of France.

The Bataclan has become a hallowed site to many in France, after 90 people were killed there in a terrorist attack in 2015; opponents called the invitation for Médine to perform there an “indecency.” The rapper said he wanted to avoid demonstrations against the show out of respect for the victims’ families.

“I am aware that in the eye of the average French person, I embody many fears and delusions: I am a rapper, I have Algerian roots, I am Muslim, and I grew up in housing projects,” Médine, 35, said in a recent interview.

“What I had not realized is that, in 2018, you can’t change people’s mindset,” he added. “We don’t accept the complexities, the contradictions.”

The outcry that pushed the rapper to cancel his Bataclan concerts focused on “Don’t Laïk,” which includes the line, “I put fatwas on the heads of idiots.”

Far-right activists also berated the title of a 2005 album, “Jihad,” subtitled “The Greatest Fight Is Against Oneself.” Médine said the title referred to the spiritual struggle undertaken by all practicing Muslims, and did not carry the violent connotations critics associate with the term.

“One should be able to make political rap, what we used to call ‘rap with a conscience,'” Médine said, adding that he had a “right to be irresponsible.”

Some French intellectuals defended him throughout the controversy, arguing that one of the most respected and well-spoken rappers in France had a rightful place at the Bataclan. Yet they were outnumbered by critics.

“Médine has rightly claimed a strong affiliation to many French cultural figures, because he defends and embodies the fundamentals of that culture,” said Emmanuelle Carinos, a sociologist who studies violence in French rap. She defined those as, “the love of sharp words, controversial thoughts and confrontation.”

In interviews, and in his lyrics, Médine has compared himself to irreverent humorists and songwriters of the 20th century such as Jacques Brel, and to novelists like Victor Hugo.

“But he might have been too confident,” Carinos said, “and not aware that many would also single out some lyrics and take the most provocative ones at face value.”

Médine grew up in Le Havre, a port city in northwestern France where he lives with his wife and three children. Médine, who is of Algerian descent, converted to Islam as a teenager. He started to rap both about the dangers of radicalization and Islamophobia early in his career.

“In our youth, rap was like sports, a pastime,” said Brav, a fellow rapper who has known Médine since childhood. “Médine was a notch above: His rap was very mature; he wanted to use it to stun people.”

Many fans praise Médine’s music as enlightening and educational; Some commentators have called it “library’s rap.”

One hit was about airstrike in Palestine, and another was dedicated to Dr. Denis Mukwege, the gynecologist who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his work to end the use of mass rape as a weapon of war. The lyrics of another, on the killing of dozens of Algerian protesters in Paris in 1961, were published in a history book for high school students.

“I learned about the Rohingyas by listening to his rap,” said Anaïs Soumaïla, 18, a student who was at a Médine concert in the Paris suburb of Cergy in November. She said Médine’s songs “give a broader perspective on our world, well beyond the suburbs or French society.”

“Médine is disturbing for many people, because he says out loud what many refuse to say,” said Linda Hella, 45, a government employee, also at the concert. “He embodies France — it’s just a France that is more complex and multicultural than many would like it to be.”

Other fans at the concert included students wearing headscarves, a communist librarian and a retired professor.

Once seen as a style of music made by and for the underprivileged, rap now has broad, mainstream appeal in France.

In 2017, rapper Soprano filled France’s second-largest stadium — the Vélodrome in Marseille, his hometown — something that would have been unthinkable 15 years ago. In November, a group of hip-hop artists including Sniper and Sofiane performed at the prestigious Philhamornie de Paris, a venue more often associated with classical music. Sofiane and Médine have both given lectures at renowned universities in Paris: Sciences Po and the École Normale Supérieure.

In his most recent albums, released in 2017 and in April, Médine has followed French hip-hop’s journey into the mainstream, tackling fewer controversial topics and featuring more instrumental music and shorter verses.

“His songs have somehow become much more superficial, much less engaged than they used to be,” said Yérim Sar, a rap critic for the public radio station Mouv’.

Sar said Médine’s lyrics still include many gibes but they are more scattered than they used to be. On Médine’s current tour, he performs onstage with his 10-year-old son, and he has dedicated a song to his daughter.

Youssoupha, another political rapper who has also moved to making more approachable music, said in an interview that French hip-hop musicians “used to be angry and had a lot to say, now we have families and we make videos with our kids.”

Since canceling the Bataclan concerts, Médine has released two new songs and announced a replacement date at a larger Paris venue in February. But the controversy has left a stain, he said.

“For years, I have been warning about the dangers of radical Islam,” he said. “Now I’m branded as a bomber.”

He said he did not want be seen as a victim because he had canceled the show. “But it’s a form of self-censorship,” he added. “I have been struggling to find the right tone, the right emotion since then.”

As Médine prepared backstage for his concert in Cergy, his bodyguard read out the latest death threat that had been flagged by police. An anonymous writer said that even if Médine wore a bulletproof jacket onstage — he doesn’t — he would be “carried out feet first” nonetheless. The rapper seemed unfazed.

“Dying on stage, isn’t it the most beautiful death ever?” Médine said. “Maybe they’ll see me as an artist at last.”

