Noland got into modifying cars on a whim. “You don’t have to have a Lamborghini,” she said. Why not use a Toyota Corolla? To wrap a car, Noland applies a thin film (usually acrylic) over the car’s paint to protect it from rust and wear.

Yamashiro thought that the artist would put a metallic wrap on her Corolla, but instead, Noland covered it in yellow faux fur. “Even tough guys in giant trucks are giving me the thumbs up,” Yamashiro said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.