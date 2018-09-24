news

BRUSSELS — Jan Fabre is a big deal in international dance, theater and art circles.

Since the 1980s, Fabre, a multidisciplinary Belgian artist, has pushed dance, especially, in new directions. He created visually opulent pieces in which performers obsessively repeat actions like running on the spot or waving giant flags, or enact scenes involving violence, sex and nudity.

He may have started as a revolutionary, but today, Fabre, 59, is a firm member of Belgium’s establishment. His company, Troubleyn, receives about $1 million a year from the government and tours internationally to great acclaim. Fabre’s visual art has been exhibited at the Louvre in Paris and the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Russia.

In 2003, the Belgian royal family invited him to redecorate the ceiling of the main hall of their palace, which he did with the shells of almost a million beetles. Soon afterward he became a Grand Officer in the Order of the Crown, one of Belgium’s highest honors.

But now, many in Belgium are questioning whether he deserves such recognition. On Sept. 12, eight former members of Fabre’s company signed an open letter to the magazine Rekto Verso accusing him of sexual harassment. The letter said 12 current or former members had also endorsed it anonymously.

Fabre ran a company where “humiliation is daily bread,” it said. The signees also accused Fabre of running a semisecret project in which dancers were pressured to pose for provocative photos in exchange for off-the-books payments.

“He calls us ‘warriors of beauty,’ but you end up feeling like a beaten dog,” an anonymous former performer said, according to the letter.

The public prosecutor in Antwerp, where Troubleyn is based, launched a criminal investigation in response, while government officials are also investigating.

In a statement after the letter was posted, Troubleyn said that “nobody is forced to do anything that is experienced as being unacceptable.” It said that the photography project was no secret, as Fabre exhibited the pictures publicly, and that he did not offer solo dance roles in exchange for sex, as the letter claimed. “It is painful to read so many untruths,” the statement said.

It said Fabre “responds emotionally” to the allegations. “As a producer, I know I can come across as very direct,” Fabre said in the statement. “It was never my intention to intimidate or hurt people psychologically or sexually. I would like to urge women who claim my behavior was unacceptable to use the available procedures. I will fully cooperate.”

In November, his company is scheduled to present a 24-hour show, “Mount Olympus,” at New York University’s Skirball Center. It will feature 27 performers portraying characters from Greek tragedy who fight and engage in simulated orgies, as well as dance, sing and take naps.

The Skirball Center said that it was aware of the allegations but that it had no comment.

While the allegations against Fabre are specific, they have also raised larger questions: whether dancers, trained from an early age to obey teachers, directors and choreographers, in an environment where physical proximity is a given, find it difficult to refuse inappropriate or excessive demands. The news follows sexual harassment allegations at both the New York City Ballet and the Paris Opera Ballet.

The letter in Rekto Verso made front page headlines here for several days. Belgian newspapers also reported anonymous accounts of sexual harassment and intimidation from dancers who worked with Fabre. The New York Times has spoken with three performers who signed the letter to Rekto Verso about their experiences.

In response to a detailed list of questions about the women’s accusations, a spokesman for Reputations, a public relations agency representing Fabre, said that he would not respond to specific allegations in the media. “We believe such allegations should be judged by the authorities,” said the spokesman, Frederik Picard.

One woman who spoke with The Times, Geneviève Lagravière, 42, first auditioned for Fabre’s company in 2001, and he offered her a job, starting a year later. During the wait to begin, she said, Fabre called her and left a voicemail message giving a hotel name and room number.

She did not call back, and she did not respond to a similar text message he sent another time, she said. “I was, like, ‘I’m not going to be the girl who slept with the director to get her parts,'” Lagravière said. “I have my dignity.”

When she joined the company in 2002, Fabre treated her miserably, Lagravière said. In rehearsal for a work called “Parrots and Guinea Pigs,” Lagravière took part in an exercise where two dancers repeatedly bit her thighs while she screamed. She said that Fabre told the other dancers to bite hard so that her screams would be real, and that Fabre kept coming back to that exercise even when her legs were so bruised that she struggled to walk. Her vocal cords were eventually damaged from all the screaming, she added.

According to Lagravière, one night after a performance on tour for that piece, cast members invited themselves to Fabre’s hotel room for drinks. She went back to her own room first, and when she arrived at Fabre’s, he was alone. Out of nowhere, she said, he started kissing her: “On my face, on my mouth, on my neck,” she added. “He pulled off my T-shirt.”

He made animal noises while doing this, she said, and she quickly asked him to stop.

“You know what it means if you don’t go to bed with me?” Fabre said, according to Lagravière. She asked if he meant she would not get a solo project. According to her, Fabre replied, “Exactly.”

Lagravière said she left the room in tears and immediately called her boyfriend at the time. (In a telephone interview, Lagravière’s ex-boyfriend confirmed that she called and gave him the same account of the night.)

Erna Omarsdottir, 45, the artistic director of the Iceland Dance Company and a former performer with Troubleyn, said in a Skype interview that her experience there had “been a trauma for almost 18 years.” Omarsdottir joined the company in 1998, when she was in her mid-20s.

Calling dancers fat or stupid was normal in the company, she said. “In the end, you get a bit numb,” she added. “It just becomes part of the working day.”

Omarsdottir enjoyed her time there at first. But her experience changed, she said, when Fabre called her into his office and asked her to work on a private project, she said: a magazine photo shoot, where she was supposed to masturbate while Fabre photographed her eyes.

“I didn’t dare say no,” she said. “You knew if you said no to something like this, it would affect your role in the company.” He was good at psychological games, she added. “He has this way of talking to you: ‘You don’t have to do this. There are many others that are waiting.'”

Omarsdottir said that when she arrived at his apartment for the shoot, Fabre was alone. He gave her wine, she said, and later brought out cocaine, saying it would help her relax. Omarsdottir said she had never taken drugs before and refused, but he kept offering until she took some. “I was completely drunk and a bit out of it, so I did things I would not have done otherwise,” she said. She felt ashamed during the whole experience.

According to Omarsdottir, Fabre paid her in cash and later showed her some of the photos.

Afterward, Fabre kept pressuring her to meet, she said. She refused until she felt she couldn’t say no. She would not talk about what happened in those meetings and said she only told her family about her experiences 18 months ago. She was only talking now out of a duty to other dancers, she said. “You feel really strongly the need to talk about these things as he has to stop,” Omarsdottir said.

Another dancer who signed the letter, Merel Severs, 27, said she left Troubleyn in May after another dancer emailed the entire company saying she was resigning, in part, because of an unspecified “#metoo experience.”

Severs said she had not experienced any harassment, but had witnessed regular bullying, including an incident in which Fabre mocked a dancer about her weight until she cried.

When Severs joined the company, she felt Fabre’s way of pushing dancers, including by shouting at them, delivered better results. “But now I really don’t see how this is meant to push people for artistic reasons,” she said. “This is just being mean.”

The accusations in the open letter have led to much soul searching — though not much surprise — in Belgium’s dance community. On Wednesday, 126 choreographers who work in the country signed another letter published in Rekto Verso saying, “We have been part of a system, sections of which have silently tolerated and even enabled reprehensible behaviors.” The group wants to work with Belgian government bodies to develop guidelines that will end abusive practices.

The signees include the founders of the theater company Peeping Tom, and the well-known choreographers Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Wim Vandekeybus, who started his career working with Fabre. Art that pushes boundaries, the letter said, can be made “without being the result of a violent working environment.”

