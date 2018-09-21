news

The man behind HBO’s “True Detective” and the dark Netflix comedy “Maniac” was named on Thursday as director of the next James Bond film.

Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the 25th movie in the franchise, the film’s producers, Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced on Twitter. Fukunaga is taking over from Danny Boyle, who left the project in August, with the producers citing “creative differences.”

“We are delighted to be working with Cary,” Wilson and Broccoli wrote. “His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

Fukunaga has not only worked in TV. In 2011, his adaptation of “Jane Eyre” was released in theaters, and he was also behind the 2015 film “Beasts of No Nation,” starring Idris Elba, who has long been suggested as a possible Bond after Daniel Craig leaves the franchise.

Filming of the 25th Bond movie, which does not have a title yet, will begin at London’s Pinewood Studios on March 4, the producers said. The film is scheduled to be released on Feb. 14, 2020, four months later than originally planned.

The news prompted some bemused reactions among fans on Twitter. Some social media users, however, seemed more stirred by the new Valentine’s Day release date.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Alex Marshall © 2018 The New York Times