When Georges Bizet finished composing his opera “Carmen” in the summer of 1874, he was full of optimism about its prospects. “I have written a work that is all clarity and vivacity, full of color and melody,” he wrote to a friend. “It will be entertaining.”

The opera certainly proved entertaining — just not right away. Its commissioners at the Opéra Comique in Paris initially objected to the story of the cigarette-factory girl stabbed by a lover. Rehearsals were long and painful for the orchestra and the chorus, and both found sections of it impossible to perform. At the premiere on March 3, 1875, audiences were shocked, while critics pronounced the work vulgar and immoral.

Bizet was physically and emotionally shaken by the reactions. In late May, he retreated to his riverside villa in Bougival, near Paris, which he had rented a year earlier to finish composing “Carmen.” Upon arrival, and despite his frail health, he went for a swim in the Seine. A few days later, the 36-year-old composer died in his bedroom.

Bizet’s riverside house in Bougival is now being converted into a museum and coupled with a music center in a 15 million euro ($17 million) project. The Centre Européen de Musique, scheduled to open in 2022, will house an auditorium, a recording studio and, most important, educational spaces for young music graduates and researchers.

“Carmen” has become one of the world’s most popular and performed operas. The Royal Opera House in London is reviving a staging of it by the director Barrie Kosky from Nov. 27 to Dec. 22. The Paris Opera has its own production coming up in April and May 2019, directed by Calixto Bieito.

“Our wish is for other ‘Carmens’ to be composed, and for new 21st-century works to be created in connection with the spirit of this house,” said Jorge Chaminé, the Portuguese-born baritone who is leading the project with the backing of the Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo and the Spanish mezzo-soprano Teresa Berganza. Chaminé has raised 150,000 euros in a crowdfunding campaign to complement funding from French local and regional governments.

The Bizet house-museum and center are part of a master plan by Luc Wattelle — the mayor of Bougival — to create a cultural hub in what was long a favorite stamping ground of painters, musicians and writers. That hub will also include a house where the Impressionist artist Berthe Morisot lived and painted, and a dacha once owned by the Russian writer Ivan Turgenev. “We want to give the people of Bougival a sense of pride to be living here, and an appetite and taste for the history of their town,” Wattelle said.

The mayor acknowledged that there were few objects to display in the Bizet house for now, besides a pianino (a small upright instrument) that Bizet is thought to have played. “We’re going to cast our net far and wide” for documents, objects and paraphernalia, he said, noting that people were already coming forward with Bizet-related items.

The Bizet house would never have been conceived if its owners, the Lemoine family, had not decided to sell. Jean Lemoine, a pharmaceutical company executive who loved music, bought the property in 1982 from the descendants of Bizet’s landlords. “When my father found out that the Bizet house was for sale, he immediately asked to see it, and bought it on the same day,” said Anne-Gaelle Pellistrandi. “The house badly needed restoration. My father always said that if you lived in this type of house, you couldn’t let it fall to ruins.”

Even though there was nothing in the two-story house that had belonged to Bizet, emoine took it upon himself to honor the composer and his memory. Every year on June 3, the anniversary of Bizet’s death, he would play a recording of “Carmen” at full blast, after midnight, making sure that the death of Carmen (on the recording) coincided with the death of the composer. In 2003, when the house looked as if it might crumble as a result of a severe drought, Lemoine sold an apartment to pay for the necessary work.

After Lemoine’s death in 2005, his daughter Pellistrandi and her husband, a French Army colonel, decided to take it over. In 2009, they moved themselves and their six children into the Bizet house.

The couple kept the connection with Bizet as much alive as they could. They used an inventory drawn up at the composer’s death and the memories of his son, Jacques, to decorate the bedroom as faithfully as possible to what it might have looked like in Bizet’s day. And they purchased two books that belonged to Bizet: his complete works, in two volumes, and bearing the composer’s personal stamp; and a book that was given to him as an engagement present by his wife’s uncle. The basement still has the sink and water reservoir used in Bizet’s day.

In 2014, they saw an ad on the internet for a pianino that had belonged to Bizet’s father-in-law and that Bizet inherited. They bought the instrument and placed it in the room where the composer died, leaving that room unoccupied so the public could visit it occasionally.

When Pellistrandi was elected to the Bougival council as part of the mayor’s team in 2014, she worked with Wattelle and Chaminé to turn the suburb into a culture hub. Keeping the house represented significant commitments and costs, so the decision was made to sell it. Wattelle said it sold for 900,000 euros to the municipality.

“This house is the place that an artist chose in which to compose his most important work,” Pellistrandi said. “It’s a place of inspiration that other people can imagine themselves in.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Farah Nayeri © 2018 The New York Times