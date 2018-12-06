Art Basel is hardly the only game in town

news

Art Basel Miami Beach is about a lot more than the fair. It’s about Miami and Miami Beach and Florida more broadly. It’s about the rich set of cultural offerings they provide, and it’s a chance for outsiders to partake of them, for several event-packed days.

There’s a whole circus of satellite fairs that have cropped up around Art Basel, ranging from ultra-alternative to uber-art-world chic. Then there’s the wealth of public institutions and private collections that are unique to Miami and the surrounding area. While you’re in town, there’s a lot to see outside of the tents.

MUSEUMS

The Wolfsonian-FIU

The well-loved art and design museum of Florida International University, in the heart of Miami Beach’s art deco district, has a large and varied permanent collection that includes rare books and industrial-design objects. This year, visitors can see the museum’s first exhibition dedicated to Miami Beach’s most distinctive style: “Deco: Luxury to Mass Market.” It traces art deco in architecture, art and design from its European origins to its explosion in the United States — most notably in Miami Beach.

The Bass

Italian artist Paola Pivi has put a lot of animals — real and fake — in odd situations: a donkey in a rowboat, zebras in the snow, horses at the Eiffel Tower. At The Bass, Miami Beach’s contemporary art museum, Pivi has installed giant feather-covered (fake) polar bears and dozens of other works, old and new, for the show “Art With a View.” Just in time for Art Basel, The Bass is also featuring the first solo museum exhibition of the Haas Brothers, the innovative Los Angeles-based designers. The immersive installation promises to be weird and wonderful: a utopian sculptural forest of sorts.

NSU Art Museum

Not too far from Miami, the NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale is featuring an exhibition that pairs modern American painter William Glackens and French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Glackens has often been called “The American Renoir,” and this show complicates and affirms that notion by bringing their works together. The museum, which is part of Nova Southeastern University, is home to the William J. Glackens Research Collection and Study Center, a wealth of archival materials, records and unpublished research, so this show is firmly in its wheelhouse. If you tire of contemporary, head here for Impressionistic, vivid scenes of life on both sides of the Atlantic.

Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum-FIU

A thematic show at the Frost at Florida International University, “Relational Undercurrents: Contemporary Art of the Caribbean Archipelago,” examines art firmly rooted in place and time. This thematic exhibition of 21st century art from the Caribbean archipelago features works in all media that explore race, the legacy of colonialism and the environment. It seeks to present the Caribbean islands not as fragmented but as fundamentally linked, with a shared, complicated history and rich contemporary culture.

Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU

Fashion, too, is coming to the gallery this year. At the Jewish Museum of Florida, also part of FIU, designer and mixed-media artist Daniel Chimowitz has his first museum show, “Walking Canvases.” It will combine murals and paintings with 32 new fashion ensembles designed by Chimowitz, who is known for his colorful hand-painted and hand-sewn clothing. He is influenced by graffiti and street art, as well as by his native Alaskan heritage, so look for bursts of color on canvas and fabric alike, and a hand-painted couch and giant kimono hanging from the ceiling.

The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse

This 45,000-square-foot warehouse in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District features exhibitions from the impressive collection of Martin Z. Margulies. During Art Basel, it will feature a large installation work by Cate Giordano and two installations by graffiti artist Barry McGee. But there’s an embarrassment of riches in this collection: painting, large-scale sculptural work and photography. Highlights include works by Willem de Kooning, Sol LeWitt, John Chamberlain, Donald Judd, Richard Serra and Anselm Kiefer. The Margulies is perhaps the perfect antidote to gallery fatigue; it’s a collection that stands the test of time.

SATELLITE FAIRS

Aqua Art Miami

Aqua turns the rooms of a South Beach hotel into galleries at a satellite fair that emphasizes sound, light and performance art. It’s a spectacle in its own right, named Best Art Fair for Basel Week by The Miami New Times. This year, a female tattoo artist will be there, and the artist Mikihumo’s series of sculptures, “Imponderable Cities,” will be submerged in the hotel’s pool. Meanwhile, artist Katarra Peterson will use the upper balcony for a performance that reimagines Rapunzel, and fair visitors will have the chance to help her weave hair into a rope. (A tip: Aqua’s “sister fairs” are Art Miami and Context Art Miami, and a multiday total ticket is available for all three.)

Scope Miami Beach

Scope is a large-scale fair that has now spawned its own international brand, with annual fairs in New York and Basel. This year, in Scope’s pavilion on the sand, the fair will be collaborating with editors from the art magazine Hi-Fructose. Expect an emphasis on street art and the New Contemporary. It’s also a particularly international fair, featuring 140 exhibitors from 25 countries.

NADA Miami

If you want to see what’s really new — and maybe a bit of the old, for good measure — head to the fair run by the New Art Dealers Alliance. Run by a nonprofit member-based organization, NADA Miami is a nontraditional art fair that’s geared toward highlighting talent outside of the art world establishment. Held at Ice Palace Studios in Miami, it features exhibits from more than 125 galleries and organizations, and among those appearing for the first time is the Housing gallery from New York. NADA Miami may be the ultimate alternative to Basel, or at least the best complement to it.

