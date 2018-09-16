And the lead singer will be a robot

news

The lyrics, in Spanish and occasionally English, playfully probe the ways technology infuses 21st-century reality.

The music traverses the Americas — and beyond, with touches of Indian and Arabic pop — as it layers rootsy voices and live instruments atop gadget-generated beats.

When Trending Tropics goes on tour, Visitante said, the musicians will be live while the lead singer will be a robot.

That robot will be playing back the vocals from the album’s many studio guests, among them Ziggy Marley; Li Saumet from the Colombian electro-pop group Bomba Estéreo; Pucho from the Spanish indie-rock band Vetusta Morla; traditional Afro-Colombian singer Nidia Góngora; and iLe (Ileana Mercedes Cabra Joglar), Cabra’s sister, who sang for a decade with Calle 13 and won a Latin Grammy with her solo debut album, “Ilévitable,” produced by Visitante.

Although English-speaking pop has its share of producer-centered, style-hopping projects with assorted singers (Gorillaz, Mark Ronson), that modus operandi is much rarer in Latin pop. It shifts the focus from the singer to the song. “Almost everything now is about looks,” Visitante said. “We are trying to make something more about the music.”

Visitante spoke between sessions in July at Flux Studios, an analog haven tucked into a Lower East Side tenement in New York. He was with his collaborators on the entire album: lyricist and singer Vicente García from the Dominican Republic, who won a Latin Grammy as best new artist in 2017; and producer Fabrice Dupont, who owns the studios. It’s one of the many places where Visitante had been recording Trending Tropics during the past three years, including his home studio in Puerto Rico and places in Chile, the Dominican Republic, Colombia and Spain.

His international itinerary is a continuation of how Visitante worked in Calle 13, his duo with his stepbrother, rapper and lyricist René Pérez Joglar, or Residente. Calle 13, now on hiatus, started as a brash reggaeton group. But by the time it released its most recent album, “Multi_Viral,” in 2014, Calle 13 had forged its own Latin-rooted, globally informed pop, speaking about economic and cultural struggles with both righteousness and sarcastic wit. Calle 13 has won two dozen Latin Grammys, more than any other act.

Trending Tropics has brisk, polymorphous, electro-Afro-Caribbean grooves and more singing than rapping. The high-concept songs mingle the perils and pleasures of technology. “It’s kind of pessimistic, but we are not victims,” García said. “We are just watching it and having a humor thing. We are messed up, man” — he used a stronger word — “but what can we do? That’s life in the Caribbean, how we see life.”

The album’s first track announces, “The future already happened”; others are about smartphones as nonstop surveillance, falling in love with a sex doll, seeking self-help online, and a visit from an alien who goes unnoticed while everyone stares at screens. “The Farm,” in English, is about "click farms” that inflate social-media statistics with phony views. For the video, Visitante envisions hiring a click farm and showing how the song’s own numbers grow, “so people can see that it was all a lie,” he said.

Trending Tropics isn’t anti-technology by any means. “We’re making a statement about our reality without preaching or saying things are bad,” Visitante said. “That’s because we are part of it. We are addicted to technology and all this stuff. We recognize the flaws — but also, we enjoy them.”

