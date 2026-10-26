‘Police people sell me’: Desperate final messages of Nigerian woman who went missing after Libyan officer demanded 5,000 dinar ransom

A Nigerian woman named Victoria has gone missing in Libya after sending desperate pleas for help. Libyan officers allegedly tore her work permit, detained her in Oshofana, and demanded 5,000 dinars for her release, prompting calls for NAPTIP intervention.

Victoria reportedly appealed for help after her arrest in Libya on October 19.

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She alleged officers tore up her work permit before taking her to Oshofana.

She said she was asked to pay 5,000 Libyan dinars to secure her release.

NAPTIP said it would refer the case for action after being alerted by the media.

A Nigerian woman identified as Victoria has reportedly appealed for help after alleging that Libyan police officers took her to a location known as Oshofana and demanded 5,000 Libyan dinars for her release.

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Victoria reportedly sent desperate messages to a Nigerian advocate after her arrest, saying she had been taken to the location and could not afford the amount allegedly demanded to regain her freedom.

“Police people sell me inside oshofana please help me out,” she wrote in a message obtained by SaharaReporters.

According to the report, Victoria was arrested on October 19 while trying to earn money in Libya as she awaited her return to Nigeria.

A Nigerian advocate who spoke to the publication said the officers demanded Victoria’s passport during the arrest. When she presented her work permit, locally known as a “Pataka”, the officers allegedly tore the document into pieces before taking her away.

Victoria reportedly said she was subsequently taken to Oshofana, where she was told to pay 5,000 Libyan dinars to secure her release. She said she could not afford the sum.

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In another message, she explained that she was borrowing someone else’s phone to contact the advocate and feared she would lose the opportunity to seek help when the phone’s owner left.

“I borrow someone phone and if the person leave I will not be able to talk to you again,” she reportedly wrote.

She later sent another message saying the person lending her the phone was about to leave and that she would try to contact the advocate again using another device.

SaharaReporters also reported obtaining an audio recording allegedly sent secretly by Victoria, in which she described her situation and appealed for help while trying not to attract attention.

The advocate said Victoria’s last reported voice message was received on October 20. The message was whispered, and the source said the woman sounded frightened. The advocate added that there had been no further communication from Victoria by the time the report was published, raising concerns about her safety and whereabouts.

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“I am worried for her safety,” the advocate told SaharaReporters, calling for urgent efforts to locate Victoria and secure her release.

The report did not establish Victoria’s full identity or exact location, and the allegations against the officers had not been independently confirmed. It also did not include a response from Libyan authorities.

Reacting to the report, Vincent Adekoye, spokesperson for Nigeria’s National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) , said the agency had not previously received information about the case but would refer it to the appropriate department for action.

“The Agency is not aware of this before now. However, I will forward it to the appropriate Department for immediate action,” Adekoye said.

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He also urged Victoria’s relatives to contact NAPTIP and provide further information that could assist the agency’s intervention.

The reported incident comes amid concerns about the safety of Nigerian and other African migrants in Libya. In a separate report published in September, SaharaReporters described fear among Nigerians living and working in the country following warnings circulating in migrant communities that Africans should leave before October 1, 2026. Some Nigerians reportedly said landlords had asked them to leave their accommodation and employers or colleagues had advised them not to report to work.

However, the reports did not establish that the warnings constituted an official Libyan government directive.