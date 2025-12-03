Advertisement
Cecil Hammond and Richie Shittu Partner with London’s Leading Hip-Hop Club, TAPE LONDON, for Strategic Lagos Pop-Up This December

Pulse Mix 17:00 - 03 December 2025
The owners of Mako Lagos and Koko Beach Hotels and Resorts have done it again. Rich  Hospitality, the fast-growing Lagos-based lifestyle and entertainment group founded by  Richie Shittu and Cecil Hammond, has announced a strategic partnership with Tape London,  the UK’s premier hip-hop nightlife brand, for a December pop-up in Lagos. The venue is set  to open December 12th, introducing Tape London’s globally recognised nightlife experience  to one of Africa’s most influential cultural markets.  

The collaboration marks a significant move for both brands and reinforces Lagos’ emergence  as a global entertainment hub. For Tape London, the pop-up represents an expansion into  one of the world’s most dynamic youth-driven markets. For Rich Hospitality, the partnership  further strengthens its growing portfolio of premium lifestyle destinations, which includes  Mako Lagos, a members-only creative and social club, and Koko Beach, one of the city’s most  in-demand beachfront venues.  

The initiative also aligns with the broader cultural momentum led by Cecil Hammond,  founder of Flytime, producers of the West Africa’s longest running concert, Rhythm  Unplugged and Nigeria’s first indoor multi-day indoor festival, Flytime Fest. Both concert and  festival are a defining force in Lagos’ December economy. Hammond's work over two  decades has helped position Nigeria as a premier destination for music tourism during the  holiday season.  

Integrating Tape London into the December landscape adds another world-class experience  to a market that now attracts significant international traffic each year. _“This partnership  brings together two established leaders in global nightlife,”_ said Richie Shittu. _“Tape  London has created a standard recognised worldwide, and this collaboration allows us to  offer an elevated experience to our guests, partners, and the community of travellers who  choose Lagos every December.”_ 

Tape London CEO Daniel Boyo noted the significance of the collaboration for the brand’s  global strategy: _“We’re excited to reconnect with our Lagos and diaspora community by  bringing the Tape London experience to Lagos this December, in conjunction with the well established and respected Rich Hospitality.”_  

With both companies aligned on innovation, cultural relevance, and exceptional service, the  Tape London Lagos Pop-Up is expected to be one of the most notable additions to West  Africa’s premium hospitality sector this year.  

The venue officially opens December 12th, with special guest announcements and  reservation details to follow.

