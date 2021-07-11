Dare said D’Tigers pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of basketball when they beat three-time reigning Olympic champion and the number one-ranked team in the world in a pre-Tokyo Olympics opener on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
‘You made us proud’, FG praises Nigeria men’s basketball team for defeating US
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has praised the Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, for becoming the first African team to defeat the United States.
The minister said the team made Nigerians and the Federal Government proud and confident.
“Every single player showed up for the game and collectively the team put up a ruthless execution of basketball skills. The team matched the highly-rated American team skill for skill, shot for shot, and in every department, the Nigerian team was on top of its game. Thank you, D’Tigers for again announcing Nigeria’s arrival on the basketball world with a bang.
“Nigeria and Nigerians are proud of you. As the Olympics games proper beckons in a few days we are confident in your skills and certain that you are up to the task. Just as we are sure of the female team, D’ Tigress.
“Having this morale-boosting performance on the eve of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics is a positive signal that Team Nigeria will achieve podium finishes at the Games,” he said.
D’Tigers faced Team USA to kick off their preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and shocked the basketball world with a 90-87 win over a team with the best NBA players.
