Xavi reveals ambition to win titles at presentation as new Barcelona boss

Xavi comes back to Barcelona after the departure of Ronald Koeman last month. The 41-year-old who is a former player with Barcelona returns to the club as a coach following the likes of Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique and Johan Cruyff.

Introduced in front of a packed Camp Nou, Xavi revealed at the presentation how he wants his side to play.

He said, "I arrive at a delicate moment, but I feel prepared. I know that we are generating enthusiasm and it is necessary to put order and have the maximum demand. There is a team that will do great things."

"We have to recover many things, especially the pressure after a loss in possession. Our training sessions will be intensive."

He also went on to reveal that Barcelona are the best club in the world and should compete for titles.

Pulse Nigeria

"I don't wanna cry, but I am really thankful to the club, the fans. It's just amazing. I just can say one thing: We are the best club in the world and we are going to work to try and win many titles. Barcelona cannot lose or draw, we have to win every single game." Xavi added.

The former Al Sadd boss which take charge of his first training session on Tuesday, November 9th.