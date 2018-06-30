Uruguay vs Portugal in numbers

news

Uruguay are facing Portugal for the third time.

The last time Portugal played against Uruguay date back in 1972 at the Maracana Stadium. That game ended one all. Portugal are so far unbeaten in their two previous meetings (won one, drew one).

Since the format of the World Cup changed in 1986 to include a round of 16, Uruguay have been eliminated on three of the four occasions they have reached that stage, losing in 1986, 1990 and 2014, but progressing in 2010 against South Korea.

Whereas, Penalty shoot-outs excluded, Portugal have lost only one of their last 17 games at major tournaments (won eight, draw eight), a 4-0 defeat against Germany at the 2014 World Cup. However, they have lost their last three games in the World Cup knockout stages (one goal scored, five conceded).

Should Uruguay beat Portugal, it will be the first time, the South American giants will win their first four games in the World Cup, since 1930.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, having failed to score in 424 minutes. However, he has a total of seven World Cup goal, all coming in the group stage of the competition.

All five of Uruguay's goals at the 2018 World Cup have been scored from set-pieces (three from corners, one from a direct free-kick and one from an indirect free-kick). Meanwhile, three of Portugal's last four goals have come from outside the box.

This is Fernando Santos' fourth major tournament in a row as manager. He has reached the knockout stages on each previous occasion: Euro 2012 quarter-finals & World Cup 2014 round of 16 with Greece; Euro 2016 winners and at least World Cup 2018 round of 16 with Portugal.