This is why Egypt failed to win a game at the World Cup

The President of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), Hany Abo Rida says the Pharaohs failed to deliver in the 2018 FIFA World Cup because of the Islamic 30-day period of fasting.

Egypt lost all their three matches and exited the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the group stage.

Argentine coach Hector Cuper has been relieved of his job after three year stint with the North Africans, but Abo Rida thinks the Ramadan had a toll on the Egyptians

"It affected us badly, I talked with them before world cup but they refused (to break their fasting)," Abo Rida said.

"We ended Ramadan one day before Uruguay but the fasting affected them."

Abo Rida added: "I can assure, many Arabian countries made their players break their fasting."

He says the EFA has begun its search for a new coach to replace Hector Cuper, who left his role as coach after the failure in Russia.

However he insisted that they have not tried recruit Morocco's French coach Herve Renard.

"I know he (Renard) is under contract with Morocco, so we will not talk about him, but if he ended his contract or become free sure I would start negotiations with him to lead Pharaohs." he said.

Egypt are yet to win a game at its three appearances at the World Cup and now switch their attention to qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.