The knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will start on Saturday 30th June.

France will open it with a difficult tie against Argentina

Below is the full list of matches

Saturday 30 Jun 2018

14:00 France vs Argentina Kazan Arena

18:00 Uruguay vs Portugal Fisht Olympic

Sunday 1 Jul 2018

14:00 Spain vs Russia Olimpiyskiy Kompleks Luzhniki

18:00 Croatia vs Denmark Nizhny Novgorod

Monday 2 Jul 2018

14:00 Brazil vs Mexico Cosmos Arena

18:00 Belgium vs Japan Rostov Arena

Tuesday 3 Jul 2018

14:00 Sweden vs Switzerland Krestovsky

18:00 Colombia vs England Otkritie Arena