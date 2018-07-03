Sweden vs Switzerland in numbers

news

Sweden and Switzerland are regular customer, having played 28 times.

The Scandinavians have won 10, losing seven against their opponents, with 11 ending in draws.

They are facing off for the first time in a major tournament

They last met in all competitions in 2002- It ended one all in a friendly played at Malmo

The last time Switzerland managed to beat Sweden was in 1994. The Swiss coached by Roy Rodgson defeated the Swedes in a European Championship qualifier at Berne.

Sweden are undefeated in the last three meetings against Switzerland since 1994 (W1, D2)

This will be Sweden's 50th World Cup game (W18, D13, L18). They will become the 11th team to reach that tally. Only Mexico have featured in more games than the Swedes without winning the trophy, whereas Switzerland have not scored a goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup since their 7-5 loss to Austria in the quarter-finals at the 1954 tournament (which they hosted).

The Swedes have never won back-to-back World Cup games (excluding penalty shoot-outs) outside of their own country. They did so twice as a host nation in 1958, reaching the final, while Switzerland reached the round of 16 in 1994, 2006 and 2014, bowing out to Spain, Ukraine and Argentina respectively and failing to score a single goal.

Vladimir Petkovic's side have only lost one of their last 25 games (W17, D7). That was a 2-0 loss to Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

Since ending as runners-up in 1958, the Swedes have progressed past the second round (whether last 16 or second group stage) just once - when they finished third at the 1994 tournament..

Sweden completed just 72.8% of their passes in the group stage - only Iran and Iceland recorded lower figures.