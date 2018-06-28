Player ratings from Tunisia's first World Cup win after 1978

Tunisia finally beats Panama to win a World Cup game after 40 years
Tunisia beat Panama 2-1 to make at least accrue 3 points before exiting the 2018 World Cup.
Wahbi Khazri and Ben Youssef scored to make sure Tunisia gets their first World Cup in since 1978
We look at how the players fared
Panama
Jaime Penedo 6
Roman Torres 6
Fidel Escobar 6
Gabriel Gomez 6
Edgar Barcenas 6
Aldolfo Machado 6
Jose Luis Rodriguez 6
Anibal Godoy 5
Ricardo Avila 5
Gabriel Torres 6
Tunisia
Aymen Mathlouti 5
Oussama Haddadi 6
Yassine Meriah 5
Rami Bedoui 5
Hamdi Naguez 5
Ellyes Skhiri 5
Fakhreddinne Ben Youssef 6
Ghaylen Chalali 5
Ferjani Sassi 5
Naim Sliti 5
Wahbi Khazri 6