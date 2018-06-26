Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Player ratings from the first 0-0 draw in the World Cup

World Cup 2018 Player ratings from the first 0-0 draw in the World Cup

Check out how France players fared as against Denmark in the game that ended stalemate in the 2018 World Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France drew 0-0 with Denmark in the last Group C game of the 2018 World Cup. The first 0-0 draw in the 2018 World Cup ensured both France and Denmark made it to the round of 16.

Here is how both sides fared

Denmark

play

 

Schmiechel 5

Kjaer 4

Christiansen 5

Delaney 4

Eriksen 5

Braithwaite 4

Jorgensen 4

Dalsgaard 4

Stryger 4

Cornelius 4

Sisto 4

 

France

play

 

Madanda 4

Kipembe 3

Varane 3

Griezmann 3

Lemar 3

Giroud 4

Dembele 4

Kante 4

Nzonzi 3

Sidibe 3

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina La Albiceleste’s starting 11 leaks as Super Eagles...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Why Cristiano Ronaldo WILL WIN the golden boot over...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cupbullet

World Cup 2018

France and Denmark played the first goalless draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group C encounter on Tuesday, June 26.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as France, Denmark play first goalless draw
Paolo Guerrero and Andre Carillo were hailed on Twitter as Peru beat Australia play 2-0 in their last group C game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Tuesday, June 26.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Peru knock out Australia
World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Argentina in numbers
World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Spain vrs Morocco