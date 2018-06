Player ratings from the Egypt vrs Saudi Arabia game

news

Saudi Arabia beat Egypt to ensure the African side still remain winless after 3 different World Cup campaigns. This is how the teams fared in the game.

Saudi Arabia

Yasser Al Mosailem – 6

Mohammed Al-Burayk – 6

Osama Hawsawi – 5

Motaz Hawsawi – 6

Yasser Al-Shahrani – 5

Abdullah Otayf – 7

Hattan Bahebri – 5

Housain Al-Mogahwi – 6

Salman Al-Faraj – 7

Salem Al-Dawsari – 7

Fahad Al-Muwallad – 6

Egypt

Essam El-Hadary – 7

Ahmed Fathy – 5

Ali Gabr 5

Ahmed Hegazi – 6

Mohamed Abdel-Shafy - 5

Mohamed Elneny – 6

Tarek Hamed – 6

Abdallah Said – 6

Mohamed Salah – 7

Trézéguet – 6

Marwan Mohsen – 6