Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Player ratings from Switzerland vrs Costa Rica

World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Switzerland vrs Costa Rica

Shaqiri, David Guzman star in epic 2 all draw

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Switzerland is drew 2-2 with Costa Rica to book a date with Sweden at the Round of 16 stage. We look at how the players fared

Switzerland

play

 

Yann Sommer 7

Stephan Lichtsteiner 8

Manuel Akanji 7

Breel Embolo 8

Granit Xhaka 7

Valon Behrami 6

Ricardo Rodriguez 6

Blerim Dzemali 7

Mario Gavranovic

Fabian Schar 6

Xherdan Shaqiri 7

READ ALSO:Lionel Messi sets enviable world record after scoring against Nigeria

Costa Rica

play

 

Keylor Navas 6

Johnny Acosta 7

Gonzalez 6

Celso Borges 6

Brayn Oviedo 7

Daniel Colindres 7

Bryan Ruiz 5

Joel Campbell 7

Christian Gamboa 6

Kendall Waston 7

David Guzman 5

 

 

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina La Albiceleste’s starting 11 leaks as Super Eagles...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 This is why the ref didn’t award Nigeria a penalty...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Lionel Messi sets enviable world record after scoring...bullet

World Cup 2018

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has slammed Turkish referee Cüneyt Cakır for not awarding Nigeria a penalty in their last Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain slams Turkish referee for not awarding penalty
Hungry: England's Harry Kane is leading the race for the World Cup Golden Boot
Football England, Belgium battle for top spot after Germany World Cup shock
Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-1 defeat to Argentina in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which saw them exit the competition at the group stage.
Super Eagles Mikel, Moses, Iwobi react to 1-2 loss against Argentina
Here are the reactions as Switzerland draw 2-2 with Costa Rica in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group E final group encounter on Wednesday, June 27.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Switzerland progress from group after 2-2 draw with Costa Rica