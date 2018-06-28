Player ratings from Switzerland vrs Costa Rica

news

Switzerland is drew 2-2 with Costa Rica to book a date with Sweden at the Round of 16 stage. We look at how the players fared

Switzerland

Yann Sommer 7

Stephan Lichtsteiner 8

Manuel Akanji 7

Breel Embolo 8

Granit Xhaka 7

Valon Behrami 6

Ricardo Rodriguez 6

Blerim Dzemali 7

Mario Gavranovic

Fabian Schar 6

Xherdan Shaqiri 7

Costa Rica

Keylor Navas 6

Johnny Acosta 7

Gonzalez 6

Celso Borges 6

Brayn Oviedo 7

Daniel Colindres 7

Bryan Ruiz 5

Joel Campbell 7

Christian Gamboa 6

Kendall Waston 7

David Guzman 5