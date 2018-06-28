Player ratings from Switzerland vrs Costa Rica

Shaqiri, David Guzman star in epic 2 all draw
Switzerland is drew 2-2 with Costa Rica to book a date with Sweden at the Round of 16 stage. We look at how the players fared
Switzerland
Yann Sommer 7
Stephan Lichtsteiner 8
Manuel Akanji 7
Breel Embolo 8
Granit Xhaka 7
Valon Behrami 6
Ricardo Rodriguez 6
Blerim Dzemali 7
Mario Gavranovic
Fabian Schar 6
Xherdan Shaqiri 7
Costa Rica
Keylor Navas 6
Johnny Acosta 7
Gonzalez 6
Celso Borges 6
Brayn Oviedo 7
Daniel Colindres 7
Bryan Ruiz 5
Joel Campbell 7
Christian Gamboa 6
Kendall Waston 7
David Guzman 5